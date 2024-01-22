Samsung updates the Galaxy Camera app to improve all the photos you take with digital zoom

Thanks to the new Expert RAW you can now take authentic long exposure night photos with the Galaxy S23, and of course, the new Galaxy S24. Now Samsung has published a new version of the Camera Assistant app That includes a new option to leave the original resolution when digital zoom is applied to a photo, in addition to reorganizing some settings with a new section.

This new update to the Camera Assistant module for the Galaxy Camera app is included via Good Lock ,The app that offers the widest level of customization for Samsung mobile phones at all levels– it Available on Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20, Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip.,

Of course, Having One UI 5.1 is a mandatory requirement Which supposedly all the mobile phones mentioned should already have. Camera Assistant has version 2.0.00.0 and includes a total restructuring to remain that way with a new section dedicated to high resolution settings:

Now New menu added for high resolution settings Which includes a button to reduce noise in low-light photos by combining multiple frames of minimum resolution into a higher quality final image.

Which includes a button to reduce noise in low-light photos by combining multiple frames of minimum resolution into a higher quality final image. Feature name changed Known as ‘Optical Quality Crop Zoom’ For ‘2x crop zoom shortcut’. This function allows 2x zoom photos without loss of quality when using the main camera on mobile phones with high resolution sensors.

For ‘2x crop zoom shortcut’. This function allows 2x zoom photos without loss of quality when using the main camera on mobile phones with high resolution sensors. ‘Camera Speed’ option no longer available in Camera Assistant When switching to regular camera settings in One UI 6, This option is now available in Camera Settings and then Advanced Image Options.

But the most interesting thing about this new camera assistant update in the camera app is Presence of ‘Digital Zoom In’, What this does is that if the resolution is reduced due to the zoom being applied, the photo is enlarged to the previously selected resolution. That is, the quality of its resolution remains intact even if one of the most common actions is performed when taking a photo.



Samsung has also added ‘distortion correction’, which is responsible for automatically correcting tilted or twisted lines caused by lens and perspective distortion. This option appears as disabled from the Camera Assistant settings, unlike the previous one, which is activated by default after updating to the latest version.

Camera Assistant is available on the Galaxy Store as a Good Lock module so you can Be included in the settings of the camera app, It can also be installed on your mobile by installing Good Lock, which is also available on Galaxy Store. A great arrival for all mobile phones before the new Galaxy S24.

