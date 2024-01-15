Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 PC Game Free Download Full Version (v1.033)

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 game is an independent survival horror video game developed by Scott Cawthon and published by Clickteam LLC USA and Scott Cawthon. The game is designed under the Clickteam Fusion 2.5 engine and is available on Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game was initially released in 2014 and has been available in the market since then. Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is available to play in single-player mode on the Steam platform.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Game Download for PC

Name Five nights at Freddy’s 2 Initial release date November 11, 2014 Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, iOS, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Developer Scott Cawthon, Scottgames Editor Scott Cawthon, Scottgames, Clickteam Mode Single player video game Series Five nights at Freddy’s Category PC Games >Survival

What is the game about?

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is an old, aging animatronics game that has been joined by a new cast of characters. The game is kid-friendly, updated with the latest in facial recognition technology, linked to local crime databases and promises to deliver a safe and entertaining show for children and adults. A lot of things go wrong, which makes the game quite interesting. Players will play the role of a security guard and must check all the cameras and make sure nothing goes wrong.

How to Play

The gameplay of Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is one of the most fun parts of the game, which makes it unique. The developers of the game have made sure to design it with the latest technology to make it much more fun and fluid. All of the game’s controls have also been mapped with separate buttons to make it easier to play that way. If you are playing Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, make sure you learn all the above controls so that you don’t have any problems while playing.

Game Features

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is a game that has been around for some time and has made a name for itself in the gaming community around the world. The main reason for the growing popularity of Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is all the great features it offers to players. Here we list some of the best features of the game that make Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 a must-play game for everyone.

Low system requirements

The developers of the game Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 have kept the system requirements to a minimum so that the game can run on any available system. This is one of the main reasons why everyone plays it, because it is fun and easy to install on any PC.

strong plot

The plot of the game is what holds the entire game together. Players will be hooked on the plot of the game and it will surely keep everyone on the edge of their seats with all the big twists and turns of the game.

Survival horror game

There are not many survival horror games available in the market and surely the game Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 has gotten the players hooked. The developers have been able to successfully add a great game to this genre with Five Nights At Freddy’s 2.

Multiple game modes

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 game is available to play in multiple game modes that players can surely try and find out which one they like the most.

If you are playing Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, make sure you follow the story correctly because it is the only way to understand it better. The game has multiple subplots available that players must explore to progress through the game.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Information

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Frequent questions

Can we play Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 on Nintendo Switch? Yes, you can play Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 on Nintendo Switch.

Can we play Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 on mobile phones? Yes, you can play Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 on Android or iOS mobile phones.

What platform was the Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 game first released for? The Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 game was first released for Microsoft Windows on November 11, 2014.

