SimpleRockets 2 PC Game Download Full Version

Simple Rockets 2 is the latest online game that is about space and astronauts, where the player leads the game as an astronaut who not only flies the rockets and explores the space and galaxy, but can also build the rockets with customizable parts. of the rocket that is delivered to them. This game can be played by people of all ages, suggesting that players of all ages can easily build any type of rocket they want.

SimpleRockets 2 Game Download for PC

Name Simple rockets 2 Initial release date Platforms Android, Microsoft Windows, iOS, macOS Developer Editor Modification single player Genders Indie game, Early access, Simulation Category PC Games >Simulation

About the game

This game offers players to build and ride rockets like astronauts; They can also build airplanes, ground vehicles, and other aircraft with the customizable parts provided to them. This game is suitable and flexible for both beginners and advanced players. Beginners of this game can simply build the plane of their choice and advanced players can build the mechanical parts of the plane such as engines, generators, etc.

How to Play

The game is completely three-dimensional, which gives it a realistic look and makes the player feel like they are really interested in the game. Players can also learn orbital mechanics and multiple physics concepts if they want to get into the advanced level of this game.

This game consists of a total of seventeen different levels that become more difficult and interesting level after level, making the player more excited to play this game. This makes the player become a master in rocket science. The game also provides a roadmap for players to understand their entry path and level of excellence in the game.

Game features

This game consists of several unique features listed below:

Excellent space science game.

This game allows players to build aircraft of their choice with the mechanical parts given to them, allowing them to learn in depth about the science behind them and also allowing advanced level players to learn about multiple physics concepts, etc. .

This is an amazing three-dimensional space science game that allows the player to explore space in 3D, where the entire space is made up of three-dimensional planets and galaxies, which is a delight for players.

This game has wonderful gameplay that allows players to use their creativity to build different types of aircraft of their choice and they can drive them to enjoy the game. This game also features various difficulty levels that further enhance the player’s creativity.

Improves the ability of players.

This game enhances the player’s skills and creativity to the next level, allowing beginner and advanced level players to use their talents in building model airplanes in basic ways or by using specialized airplane parts to build it.

Simplerockets2 is a wonderful rocket science game that enhances the skills and creativity of players by making use of the airplane parts that are available to them to create airplanes of their choice in seventeen different levels, making them even more equipped to as they learn more. about building the plane in several different ways. If you are a person who loves rocket science, then you must try this three-dimensional game.

How to Download SimpleRockets 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download SimpleRockets 2 for PC button

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy SimpleRockets 2 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

SimpleRockets 2: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1

Processor: Dual Core 2GHz

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics: SM4, 512 MB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

SimpleRockets 2 – Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: SM4, 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

Frequent questions

What year was this game released? This game was released in the year 2021.

What is the age limit for this game? This game can be played by people of all ages.

What is the storage capacity of this game? The storage capacity of this game is 4 GB of RAM.

