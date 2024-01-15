Kung Fu Panda PC Game Full Version Free Download

The world was amazed by the animated film Kung Fu Panda. This movie has entertained us all with its visionaries, values, action, adventure, comedy and Kung Fu moves. Wasn’t Po’s trip amazing? Are you willing to explore more and then play the amazing game: Kung Fu Panda? It will take you back to the world of the cute panda and you can lead his journey. Keep an eye on his adventurous life and don’t let evil take over this world. Not only action and adventure, but players will have a lot of fun in this game. Explore Kung Fu Panda and fulfill Po’s dream of becoming a Kung Fu warrior.

Kung Fu Panda Game Download for PC

Name Kung Fu Panda Initial release date June 3, 2008 Platforms Developer Luxolux Editor Activision Mode Singleplayer, Multiplayer Genders Action Adventure Category PC Games >Action,Adventure

About Kung Fu Panda

We are all aware of how famous the movie Kung Fu Panda was. We loved Po’s journey and he taught us a lot, especially that we should never give up on our dreams. The popularity of the film triggered the release of its game: Luxoflux, Beenox, XPEC Entertainment and Vicarious Visions have developed this game.

It was released on June 3, 2008 and published by Activision. Don’t stop until you become the dragon warrior and destroy the enemies. Take part in multiple missions and get rewards for winning them. Explore the world of Kung Fu and learn new moves every day. Kung Fu Panda begins with the exact setting of the movie: a dream. Your journey begins after Po wakes up, so get ready for all-out action.

How to play Kung Fu Panda?

The name ensures that there will be no shortage of action, fights and adventures. Kung Fu Panda is an action-adventure game in which players have to play the role of the main character – Po. You have to turn the giant panda into a Dragon warrior. The game is based on the movie and you will proceed in a similar way.

Unlike the movie, Po knows some basic Kung Fu moves from the game; Help him be a better version of himself. As you progress through the game, you can collect coins and rewards. With them, players can easily unlock the exciting features and characters of Master Shifu and Furious Five. Face off against antagonists like Tai Lung, the Snow Leopard, the Great Gorilla and many more. Improve your techniques and movements, recharge your power or increase your energy because the game will be a challenge. Collect effective weapons along your journey to confront enemies.

Features of Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda has interesting features for players. You can explore a whole new world of adventures and be a part of a legendary character. There is no doubt why this game is so famous, so let’s explore the interesting features of this game mentioned below:

The entire game has been divided into six different levels: Valley of Peace, Training Hall, Jade Palace, Lake of Tears, Wudang Mountains, and Tai Lung Training Ground. Each level has been designed differently and you can explore different scenarios. Play well with them and earn interesting points.

You can also connect with other players. Explore the various characters, including the Furious Five and your enemies too. Players can also participate in puzzle games and role-play with their friends to exchange ideas. Play together to defeat enemies and win battles. Engage in head-to-head combat across multiple battlefields.

You will be surprised once you play this game. Kung Fu Panda has many things to offer its players. You can have a joyful experience by playing this fantastic game. The 3D visual effect is exactly the same as the movie and players will be amazed by the highly detailed characters and settings. The environment and exciting background will encourage you to participate in multiple battles.

Collect gold coins as you progress on this journey to buy some interesting costumes for your characters, you can also buy upgrades and much more. Collect Kung Fu action figures, which are scattered around the world. You know how much dumplings mean to Po, so collect them from hidden places. Explore each location to discover exciting weapons for your journey.

Your version of Kung Fu Panda is ready, lead the adventure your way. Meet different non-playable characters and also participate in numerous combats. Po can be the best Dragon warrior only because of you. He plays your role accordingly and do your best.

How to Download Kung Fu Panda PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Kung Fu Panda PC button

: Click on the Download Kung Fu Panda PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Kung Fu Panda PC for free

Kung Fu Panda – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Pentium(R) 4 2.4GHz or Athlon XP(TM) 2400+ MHz or higher processor

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 512 MB (1 GB for Vista)

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 3D hardware accelerator card required: 128 MB video card and drivers 100% compatible with DirectX(R) 9.0c (NVIDIA GeForce FX 5600+ / ATI Radeon 9500+). On-board video chipsets are not supported.

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5700 MB of uncompressed hard drive space (plus 400 MB for Windows(R) swap file and 12 KB free for saved games)

DVD-ROM: 6x speed DVD-ROM drive 100% compatible with Windows(R) XP (600K/s sustained transfer rate) and drivers

Kung Fu Panda: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 GHz or Athlon64 3800+ processor or higher

RAM: 1 GB (1.5 GB for Vista)

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 3D hardware accelerator card required: 256 MB video card and drivers 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible (NVIDIA GeForce 7900GS+ / ATI Radeon X1800XT+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5700 MB of uncompressed hard drive space (plus 400 MB for Windows swap file and 12 KB free for saved games)

DVD-ROM: Yes

Frequent questions

Do I need an internet connection to play this game? Yes, an internet connection is required.

Is this game suitable for children? This game is suitable for children.

Can I play Kung Fu Panda on Android? No, this game is not designed for androids.

