Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach PC Game Download Full Version (v1.14 & ALL DLC)

Check how brave you are by participating in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach PC. It is a horror and survival game; The chilling video game is one of the most famous horror games. The game is very well known among players.

The game is based on the terrifying story of Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex, a fun center for children and their parents. The biggest twist is that everything changes at night. Can you save yourself from the evil eyes of Glamrock Chica and the other animatronic robots?

Name Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Developer Editor Series Five nights at Freddy’s Gender Survival horror, Indie game, Adventure game Category PC Games >Independent

About Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

This video game was released on December 17, 2021. The game has captured all the attention of the players due to its interesting plot. It is worthy of comparison with any top-notch horror film. Steel Wool Studios is the developer and ScottGames is the publisher of the game. Nights at Pizzaplex will be a rollercoaster for everyone.

Who would have thought that the role of a young man lost in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex could be so terrifying? As you are brave enough to join the mission and last until dawn, you will have to uncover the secrets and learn the real truth to save yourself. It will be very difficult, but your gaming skills can beat the animatronics.

How to play Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach?

You will join the game as a lost child in Pizzaplex. All you need to do is find a way out and avoid being trapped by the scary animatronics. You will have to pay attention to the cameras to mark the correct path. The work is not easy because you have limited resources. He receives help from Freddy himself and survives the night. The main job is to keep you safe from Glamrock Girl and her companions. Keep track of paranormal activities. Don’t lose Freddy because he can help you escape.

To survive the night, you must master the art of distraction. Hold any toy or other object and distract the evil gang. The place is haunted; Be brave and stealthy along the secret paths. This is a difficult psychological horror game; Be aware and take strategies to run away from that place.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Features: Security Breach

The video game is an epic simulation game. You will get scared while playing on your device. Girl and her gang will always chase you. You can also check out the features of the game, which are very interesting.

You won’t get any friends to save you from misery. This entire survival journey will be yours. Can you spend your nights at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex? See how long you can last? You can get help from Freddy in this sequel and enjoy all the unmatched experiences at Freddy’s.

Freddy won’t be as scary in this sequel to the video game. Instead, you have to deal with Roxanne Wolf, Glamrock Chica, Montgomery Gator and also the security guard. The entire Pizzaplex is haunted by them, keep changing locations or they will catch you.

Enjoy the spookiness of this game. You’ll see wooden animatronic statues wander around the Pizzaplex. Everything seems very real in this game. You must keep your eyes open at all times. Highly realistic 3D visual effects make this game more interesting for players.

You will have to face terrible situations in this game. The dark background and audio effects are very scary. Every movement can be terrifying. When Chica and her friends move around, everything looks very strange and creepy on the screen. The developer has created the entire game to keep the players entertained.

Survive spending the night at Freddy’s for more fun. The game has added some amazing features and amazing gameplay. You must explore Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach to survive and have the fun you deserve in this game. Everything you expect from a top-notch video game is here.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB RAM

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Frequent questions

What version of the game should I download? You can download version 12 of this game.

How much space do I need to download this game? A minimum of 16 GB is required for this game.

What operating device should I use to play? You should use the mouse to play.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.