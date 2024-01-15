James Bond 007 Nightfire Download PC Game For Free (v5.99)

Watching James Bond movies is always a pleasure. This game is a story about the fictional secret agent (James Bond) who takes on the mission of delving into the operations of an industrialist, opening a plot devised by him to desolate the entire world using important defensive satellites created by the United States. State. This game uses the likeness of actor Pierce Brosnan. This game received favorable reviews. In September 2003, this game sold more than five million copies on all platforms and was ranked 93rd among the best-selling video games in the country.

James Bond 007 Nightfire Game Download for PC

About the game

This first-person shooter game was published by Electronic Arts. The platforms on which the game can be found are GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2 and macOS. This game was released on November 18, 2002. This video game is exclusively based on the ‘James Bond’ series.

The ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board) rates the Teen category. This wonderful game has been nominated for the VGX Award and the BAFTA Games Award. The home console versions were developed by Eurocom. Nightfire was released on November 18, 2002, coinciding with the theatrical release of the film Die Another Day.

How to Play

The player, a British agent, James Bond, works in French intelligence called the Dominique Paradis operative. He is tasked with resisting the use of a nuclear weapon that has been stolen. The nuclear weapon was stolen by a terrorist group in Paris on New Year’s Eve. They prevented the weapon from being detonated. After returning, Bond was assigned another job and his guidance chip for SDP was stolen. This time he suspects the industrialist Raphael Drake. Bond is then sent to retrieve the chip.

He found the chip before discovering that Zoe is the undercover secret agent and had been captured. Later, Bond heads to Japan to blackmail Mayhew, unfortunately, Mayhew is being murdered, Bond explores information about Phoenix and an abandoned nuclear power plant. In such a way, the game makes the player solve puzzles and complete tasks to complete the assigned mission.

Features of the games.

This game features 2 game modes such as single player mode and multiplayer mode of missions and tasks to complete. The visual and sound effects are precisely detailed in this game.

In multiplayer mode, the player fights with other players and AI robots in different stage levels. Some fictional locations from the film, such as Fort Knox and Atlantis, are found in the game. Players are playable and can choose different characters to play. The player can make custom settings before any match such as game duration, winning conditions, and also the settings of the AI ​​robots used in the match can be customized with various reactions, speed and health.

On PC or Mac, the gameplay is very similar to the console versions, with differences such as no driving stages used in single player mode, weapons can be changed in different models, also in multiplayer mode , and can be played online. get the use of 12 bots.

In this mode, players must complete a few sets of objectives, which requires navigating each mission level dealing with hostiles and the use of gadgets. Completing a particular level is accepted by completing certain objectives and reaching the exit goal. Each level contains unique tokens, known as “007 tokens,” that unlock special rewards. Sometimes the player participates in driving scenarios in certain levels. Completing a level causes the player to keep a score that shows how well they performed.

Characters include James Bond, Alura McCall, Rafael Drake, Dominique Paradis, Zoe Nightshade, Kiko Hayashi, Armitage Rook, Q, Alexander Mayhew and M.

Weapons include pistols such as Wolfram PP7, Wolfram P2K, Kowloon Type 40, Golden Gun, submachine guns such as Storm M32/Storm M9-32 and Munitions Belga PDW90, rifles such as Suisse SG5 Commando, Advanced Individual Munitions System 20, explosives such as Flashbang, grenade pineapple. , smoke grenades, satchel charges, remote mines, laser mines and various others.

Gamers who are fans of the James Bond movie will enjoy this mystery and action game, as there are exclusive missions to complete with a pinch of fighting and action.

James Bond 007 Nightfire: minimum system requirements

GPU: 32 MB Direct3D compatible video card with DirectX 8.1 compatible driver

CPU: Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon processor at 500 MHz

OS: 8x CD-ROM/DVD-ROM Drive

RAM: 128MB RAM

Storage: 675 MB free hard drive space plus space for saved games

James Bond 007 Nightfire: recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.7 GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1500+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 2350 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 6500

RAM: 0MB

Hard drive: 1.5 GB

Frequent questions

Name some rifles used in this game. Suisse SG5 Commando and Advanced Individual Munitions System 20 are the two rifles used.

When was the game released? This game was released on November 18, 2002.

What are the two game modes? Single player and multiplayer are the two modes of the game.

Who published this game? Electronic Arts published this game.

