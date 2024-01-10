Five to be included in Caribbean Pavilion in 2024

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) this Wednesday announced the names of five former players who will be inducted into the special class for the Caribbean Series Class of 2024 Hall of Fame.
This information was announced by Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner Juan Francisco Puello Herrera via a press release from the CBPC.
Those selected by direct vote of an international group of baseball historians, journalists and writers included Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, Puerto Rican outfielder Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, Dominican pitcher Julián Tavares, Venezuelan outfielder César Tovar, and pitcher American San Francisco. Odell Jones.
“I feel gratified by your choice, and very proud to have great names like Cesar Tovar, Jesus Feliciano, Francisco Campos, Julian Tavarez and Odell Jones on board for the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation. I have watched most of them play, and it is an honor for me to bring them this great news… This accolade means a lot to the CBPC and Caribbean baseball,” said Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner Dr. Juan Francisco Puello Herrera. . ,
At the enthronement ceremony to be held on 8 February in the city of Miami, the Caribbean Commissioner will present 3 gold buttons to an equal number of people, whose names will be known in the coming days, who have made a significant contribution to progress. and the prestige of the Caribbean Confederation and the Caribbean Series.
First. Like. -Francisco Campos “Pancho Ponches”
Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, known in the baseball world as “Pancho Ponches”, participated in 6 Caribbean Series and was champion twice, in 2002 with the Tomateros de Culiacán and in 2005 with the Venados de Mazatlán. The year he was also elected. Highest value player.
In the 2005 Mazatlán Caribbean Series he joined the All Star team as a pitcher, after winning 2 games and leading the team in innings pitched, win-loss average and strikeouts.
Second. Like. – Jesus “Motorita” Feliciano
For his part, the Puerto Rican Jesus “Motorita” Feliciano, an outfielder recognized for his offensive and defensive qualities, participated in 6 Caribbean Series, 5 of them consecutive, once representing Gigantes de Carolina and Leones de Ponce. And, in 2 occasions, Indios de Mayagüez and Criollos de Caguas had 38 hits in 32 games with an offensive average of .326.
In the 2010 Caribbean Series he was the leader in hits and averages, while in 2012 he was the co-leader in doubles. In both competitions, the Puerto Rican player was a member of the All Star team as a center fielder.
third. Like. -Julian Tavares
Meanwhile, Dominican pitcher Julian Tavares participated in 8 Caribbean Series. He represented Águilas Cibeñas 6 times and Tigres del Licey 2 times and became champion 5 times.
With Águilas Cibeñas he won the trophy in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2007, while with Tigres del Licey he won the trophy in 1994. Winning 5 games and with a historic WHIP of 1.13, Julian Tavares was part of the All Star team. Caribbean Series in 1994 and 1998.
Fourth. Like. – Cesar Leonardo Tovar “Cesar Tovar”
César Tovar from Venezuela, who died on 14 July 1994, was known for his ability to combine offense and defense. Of his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the most notable is the 1970 participation when he was part of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for the Venezuelan team, which coincided with the beginning of the so-called second phase of the Caribbean Series. . , in an event that also included making the All Star team as a center fielder.
He also represented Tigres de Aragua, Leones del Caracas and Águilas del Zulia.
Tovar, who was also an All Star team in 1973 as a right fielder, displayed a historic .305 average with 25 hits, 13 runs scored and 14 RBI in 20 games played.
5th. Like. -Odell Jones
Finally, American pitcher Odell Jones saw action in the 5 Caribbean Series with teams from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela, representing teams such as the Vaqueros de Bayamon, Tiburones de la Guerra, Águilas Cibeñas, and Tigres del Licey, the team He came out with. Champion in 1997.
Odell Jones, who also excelled in the Major Leagues, was the leader in wins and losses, earned run average and strikeouts in the 1977 Caribbean Series, while in 1978 he dominated innings pitched, WHIP and again earned runs. average.
In the Caribbean Series historical list, the American player ranks first in earned run average and third in WHIP and games started.
