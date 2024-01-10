Five to be included in Caribbean Pavilion in 2024

César Tovar from Venezuela, who died on 14 July 1994, was known for his ability to combine offense and defense. Of his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the most notable is the 1970 participation when he was part of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for the Venezuelan team, which coincided with the beginning of the so-called second phase of the Caribbean Series. . , in an event that also included making the All Star team as a center fielder.