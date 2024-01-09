Justin Timberlake shuts down his social media accounts amid rumors of new music

Justin Timberlake fans are wondering why he took a break from his social media.

Interpreter of cry Me A River On Sunday, he deleted all his content on social networks including his X (Twitter) account. On January 8, he replaced his profile image with a new photo, which shows him looking at his own reflection in a car’s rearview mirror.

This change has led fans to speculate that a new song or album will be released soon. “This rumor is going around,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Many artists have recently removed content from their social media in preparation for new singles/albums. A clean slate for new things.”

A new song by Justin Timberlake will be an event. In fact, he hasn’t released any new music since 2018, when he unveiled his fifth studio album, jungle manwhich included two top 10 songs, Dirty And Do some thing,

The singer is known for taking long breaks between his albums. His first album, Justified, was released in 2002, and the following, futuresex/lovesounds, in 2006. They then waited six years before releasing their third album, The 20/20 Experience, in 2013.

Justin Timberlake’s last appearance on Instagram was through his wife Jessica Biel’s account. In December, she posted a photo of the couple in formal attire during a trip to Las Vegas.