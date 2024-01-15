FlatOut 2 PC Game Free Download Full Version

FlatOut 2 is an action racing video game that was released on June 30, 2006. The game was developed by Bugbear Entertainment and published by Empire Interactive and Vivendi Universal Games. The game FlatOut 2 has been designed by Janne Alanenpaa and programmed by Tatu Blomberg. The entire game was designed under the direction of artist Mikko Kautto. FlatOut 2 is now available to play on multiple platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Linux, Xbox 360, OS X, and PlayStation Portable. The game comes with multiple game modes for players to explore.

FlatOut 2 Game Download for PC

Name Plane 2 Initial release date June 29, 2006 Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Classic Mac OS Developer Bugbear Entertainment Editor Empire Interactive, Valve Corporation, Strategy First, etc. Mode Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Series Fall Category PC Games >Action, Racing

What is the game about?

The game FlatOut 2 is about driving cars recklessly without suffering any type of accident. Surely players will like to cause some accidents in the high speed races they will play. The higher the speed of the car, the more damage it will suffer in the event of a collision. The game features the best turbocharged cars and the craziest competing drivers waiting to try the ultimate destructive streak. If you are not good at driving at high speed, this game will surely help you get used to it.

How to play

The gameplay of FlatOut 2 is one of the most talked about topics in the entire gaming community. Most gamers love the gameplay of FlatOut 2 because it was designed with the best technology available in 2006 and playing it will surely take them back to that era. The gameplay of FlatOut 2 is sure to make you feel nostalgic every time. The game has an overwhelmingly positive response in the global market and is quite fun to play even though the graphics have become quite old over the years.

Features of the games.

FlatOut 2 is a game that has been available to players since 2006. Since the release of the game, it has been quite fun to play and its popularity has increased over the years. The main reason for the popularity of the FlatOut 2 game is all the great features it offers. Here we have listed the best features of FlatOut 2 game that make it a must-play game for everyone.

Minigame Challenges

FlatOut 2 game comes with multiple mini-games that players can play and get ahead in FlatOut 2. Most of the mini-games in FlatOut 2 are challenge-oriented and quite fun. There are a total of 12 crazy challenges for players to explore in FlatOut 2.

Multiple cars to choose from

FlatOut 2 is a game that focuses on car racing and that is why the game has a large number of cars available. Each car has its own acceleration and drifting abilities that players can use to win every race they play.

Multiple racing tracks

The FlatOut 2 game also has several race tracks available that players can play on. Each track is unique, which makes the racing experience fun.

Great animations

The animation is something the developers have put a lot of effort into. You will be able to ram your opponent’s car and watch it fly through the air. Make sure your opponents don’t run over you.

If you are looking for a nostalgic game where you can be a part of high speed racing, FlatOut 2 is the game for you. The game comes with some crazy competitive drivers that make it fun. Upgrade your cars to be able to compete with all the turbocharged cars in the FlatOut 2 game.

FlatOut 2 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB video card (GeForce FX, Radeon X300)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.5 GB

FlatOut 2: recommended system requirements

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 2GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 256MB GeForce 6800 GT or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

DIRECTX VERSION: 9.0c

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3.5 GB

Frequent questions

What are the platforms on which the FlatOut 2 game is available? The FlatOut 2 game is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Linux, Xbox 360, OS X and PlayStation Portable.

When was the game FlatOut 2 released? The game FlatOut 2 was released on June 30, 2006.

Can we play in single player mode? Yes, you can play both single player and multiplayer.

