Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Download Full PC Version For Free (GOG)

You can read the story; Look at history but who said you can relive history? Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a game in which players can relive the story of a well-known bounty hunter: Silas Greaves. Do you know the legendary shooter? If you know the story of it, you may be excited from the first line and want to play it as soon as possible. All action lovers, it’s time to dive into the game and take out your weapons because the adventure is about to begin.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger game download for PC

Name The call of the Juárez gunman Initial release date May the 21th, 2013 Platforms Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3 Developer technological land Editor Techlandia, Ubisoft Composer Paweł Błaszczak, Rod Abernethy Series Call of Juarez Category PC Games >Adventure, Shooting

About Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Tales from the Wild West are waiting for you. Be part of this incredible journey and explore the most ruthless fights. Bring the Wild West of the ’90s back into the 21st century only in Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. The developer, Techland, had left no room to make Call of Juarez: Gunslinger worthy. It was published by Techland Publishing. On May 22, 2013, this first-person shooter game was released and since then it has been ruling the hearts of millions of players around the world. It’s time to delve into the dust of the gold mines and taverns.

How to play Call of Juarez: Gunslinger?

The game is narrated by Silas, but recipients can play a vital role in the campaign. Your game can challenge their version of the story and twist the story. Use the MP and the functional keys to mobilize the character and high-tech weapons to shoot the enemies. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is like a revenge saga, the difficulty increases as payers progress through the game. All you need to do is kill the enemies; Each level has a different objective, you must meet them to advance. There are more advanced weapons on the way, but first become a pro by playing Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

Features of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

This shooting game is best known for entertaining players. People are fans of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger and we cannot ignore the features of this game which plays a vital role in making Call of Juarez: Gunslinger famous in the market.

deadly weapons

Don’t just shoot, shoot like a bounty hunter. You will play the role of none other than Silas, normal guns do not suit your character. So, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger has brought incredible arsenals for the players. You can now shoot with shotguns, sawed-off shotguns, rifles, rapid-fire sawed-off rifles, and dynamite.

Concentration mode

The basic objective of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is to aim and shoot at enemies. But, when focus mode is on, the game goes into slow motion and all enemies are highlighted in red. It is easier to control antagonists and kill them.

Rewards

In Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, players can earn experience points. For each kill, players can get points. 50 points for shooting a running enemy, headshot, kill, and shooting from afar. Enemy with an explosive barrel will give you 100 points and killing two enemies with a single shot will be rewarded with 150 pints.

Duel

In this game, players can move to third person. This feature is available at the end of each level when the character and the enemy face each other. You have to control the focus and hand speed with the mouse or keyboard.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger can be an incredible way to have action and entertainment at the same time. This game is no less than any Hollywood movie. Don’t miss this masterpiece; This game has all the necessary features and stunning visuals to attract the players. So sit back and keep shooting, let yourself be carried away by this incredible story.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Minimum system requirement

CPU: 2 GHz Intel Core2 Duo or 2 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB compatible with DirectX 9.0c

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 3 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3 GHz or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Windows 7 operating system

VIDEO CARD: 1024 MB compatible with DirectX 10 or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 5 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Frequent questions

How many players can participate? Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a single player game.

Does Call of Juarez: Gunslinger support full control? Yes, full driver support is available.

What is the right age to play Call of Juarez: Gunslinger? You must be over 16 years old to play this game.

