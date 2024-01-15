Police Simulator Patrol Duty Download Full Game PC For Free

Police Simulator: Patrol Duty developed by Bigmoon Entertainment and distributed by Venture Hive Games is a game that recreates what it could be like when police beat up cops on the streets. The game is a simulation video game, which is quite surprising. If you are interested in playing Police Simulator: Patrol Duty, here is everything you need to know.

What is Police Simulator Patrol Duty about?

In this game you have to be a ruthless policeman. Your task is to locate criminals, illegal dealers and bad guys in the city. The setting of the game is the United States. The game is quite similar to Grand Theft Auto, but not as attractive. The game is fun and interesting. There are numerous side quests to participate in. Let’s now review the gameplay of Police Simulator: Patrol Duty.

How to play

The game is divided into different turns. Players can choose from several police characters and play as that character. Each character is unique and has different characteristics. Right at the beginning of the turn, the player or policeman has the opportunity to choose a specific type of task in the game. They have to complete that task by that day. Usually, the assigned tasks are simple such as searching for suspected criminals, ticketing parked cars, stopping drunk drivers, etc.

The more tasks you complete, the more points you earn. The main objective of each player is to increase the daily points obtained.

The developers have made the game quite easy for the police. However, thieves are unlucky. By simply interacting with the suspect and accusing him of doing wrong activities, it is almost like arresting him. The police do not have to make any extra effort to arrest them. They barely have to chase the suspects. Players think that making the game a little more difficult would be more fun. The game is plain and simple.

Features of Police Simulator: Patrol Duty

This game takes you through the exciting lifestyle of US police officers. Get ready to enjoy this engaging and exciting gaming experience. In addition to its interesting gameplay, you can enjoy various functions! Let’s review some of them below.

Well developed traffic system

When you play this game, you will be surprised to see how well the traffic is represented. From traffic jams to car accidents, everything is represented in the game.

Explore the first district and its neighborhoods.

There are different districts in the game that players can explore. Each district has a different roadmap. So you don’t get bored of exploring the same paths over and over again.

Various tasks in charge

Being a responsible police officer, you have to analyze different aspects such as parking rules, traffic rule violations, emergency calls, accidents, roadblocks, theft, etc. Doing these activities keeps players fully involved.

Lastly, the graphics further improve the quality of the game. The addition of HD graphics makes everything quite realistic and real. Cops and robbers have been given a realistic perspective. They don’t look like animated characters. The graphics for most of the game are more or less smooth and flawless. You will surely be immersed in the game simply by noticing the graphical works.

The game in general has been done quite well. Players and critics seem to be quite happy with it. The textures are high resolution. What players like most is the perfection of the game. It is a perfectly playable video game that will surely satisfy players.

Police Simulator Patrol Duty – Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 with 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with 3.5 GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon 7870 (2 GB VRAM) or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB available space

Police Simulator Patrol Duty – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 (4th generation) with 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (3 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3 GB VRAM) or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB available space

Frequent questions

Does Police Simulator: Patrol Duty contain a single-player and multiplayer mode? No, the game can only be played in multiplayer mode.

What genres does the game belong to? Police Simulator: Patrol Duty belongs to the simulation category.

What platforms is the game compatible on? The game is compatible with various platforms such as Android and Microsoft Windows.

