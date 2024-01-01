Ford launches a new off-road pickup with a carbon fiber body

As is customary, Ford constantly renews the air of its models. On this occasion, its electric pickup has received a new special edition for off-road use.

ford A pickup concept based on the was recently unveiled F-150 Lightning Which hints at what direction the North American manufacturer may take if it plans to launch an off-road performance-oriented model for this 100% electric truck on the market in the short term.

As per Ford’s official statement, the pickup is called F-150 Lightning Switchgear And although it’s only a conceptual vehicle at this time, it will serve as a test bed for future electric vehicles, just like previous vehicles. Supervan, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 and the Mustang Cobrajet 1400.

However, unlike these three, Ford decided not to increase electricity In your quest for performance, as switchgear equal to 580 horses Maximum force of the original F-150 Lightning. That’s why the news falls on the chassis section.

How is the new Ford F-150 Lightning switchgear?

Ford Performance’s F-150 Lightning is a high-performance on- and off-road performance vehicle based on the Switchgear electric pickup truck. It became the best-seller in its segment in the United States.

Designed and manufactured in collaboration with rtr vehicle And inspired by the 2016 F-150 RTR Ultimate Fun-Haver Project, Ford chose the exterior body design in custom carbon fiber With 2024 Ford Performance livery, backed with upgrades for off-road use.

“This is the latest in our Ford Performance Demonstrator program, showcasing the possibilities of what an electric vehicle could be like while providing a playing field for future models to move faster under this type of propulsion Is.” tells Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

Among the new features, and unlike the conventional F-150 Lightning, it maintains a significant increase in track width to achieve stability in off-road mode and better ground clearance and suspension travel.

To handle and enjoy rough terrain, the Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear suspension is used, named not only for its off-road capability but also for its asphalt performance. Fox 3-inch internal bypass shocks There has been an improvement in the diameter, as well as the grille of both the trains.

As such, it offers a custom independent double wishbone suspension at the front and is of the same design but under a multi-link architecture at the rear with coil shock absorbers, stabilizer bar and custom control arms.

Switchgear also wins Carbon composite front fender (wide), bed side and rear bumper cover, To ensure that the pickup is ready to traverse any terrain and the entry and exit angles have been improved, rails made of steel, a front protective plate have been added.

Changes keep happening inside too, with adoption Recaro seats (three separate seats in the rear), a roll cage and the cover where the passenger airbag is located are painted with the decals and colors of this special edition.

Since it could not be otherwise, this version has tires NITTO Ridge Grappler 37×12.5R18 on 20-inch wheels And there are two spare tyres. Its first public appearance will be at the King of the Hammers off-road racing event, which begins on January 25 in Johnson Valley, California.