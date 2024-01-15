Forest bathing: the Japanese method that ensures physical and emotional well-being with a simple walk

in this news What is “Forest Bathing”?

Where to enjoy the benefits of forest bathing in Argentina?

In a world where green spaces are becoming less and less, there is an urgent need reconnect with Nature This becomes even more important. Walking in nature is not just a simple hobby; This is an essential practice for us Physical, mental and emotional well-being.

there is Japanese concept Shinrin-yoku, also known as “forest bathing“, which is a philosophy that embraces the idea of ​​immersing ourselves in the natural environment of the forest to improve our health in all its aspects.

According to an article on the El Español portal, Shinrin-yoku, or Japanese forest bathing, adopts the idea of ​​immersing oneself in the natural environment of the forest as one Ways to improve health.

Scientific studies support this notion, showing that spending time in nature has positive effects on various aspects of our health.

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese practice that involves immersing oneself in a forest environment to improve health. (Photo: Archive)

This not only includes a Physical exercise Along with being beneficial for the heart and muscles, it also provides a variety of sensory stimuli that revitalize the body.

Nature’s influence on us mental health This is deep. Being outside and surrounded by green spaces can significantly reduce anxiety, depression and negativity while promoting feelings of happiness and contentment. Additionally, contact with nature Improves concentration, creativity and reflection ability.

Being outside and surrounded by green spaces reduces anxiety and depression. (Photo: Archive)

Ultimately, it is necessary for us to reconnect with nature integral welfare, It invites us to slow down, observe, breathe, and remember that we are part of a much larger ecosystem.

Where in Argentina to enjoy the benefits of forest bathing?

He forest bathing This is not a practice reserved only for hilly areas Japan, It can also be enjoyed in the various natural environments it offers. Argentina.

Below, we present some tips to immerse yourself in this reviving experience in your country: