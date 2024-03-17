Atlas fans ask Benat to leave and he responds

Despite a series of negative results, he is confident of finishing the tournament in great shape and turning the fan perception around

Atlas Added seven consecutive games without a win after losing 1-2 striped Of Monterey Matchday 12. Guadalajara fans asked for departure Benat Saint JosephTo which the strategist responded and is confident of achieving a great finish.

After the defeat, there were shouts in the stands: “Benat is out”. Atlas In this Jalisco Stadium, Benat San Jose He confessed that he had the right to request it. “Nothing, nothing to say. Fans have the right to express their views. Whether the team plays or not, football is about results and nothing else. It is an extraordinary hobby, they have embraced us with energy. We owe it and that we played a game for another result,” commented the Spanish coach.

Given the crisis that is being experienced AtlasTo Benat San Jose He is not worried about his future considering that he is currently out of the play-ins as he is in fourteenth position with 10 units.

Atlas technical director Benat San Jose was teased by fans. Imago7/Sebastian Laureano Miranda

“I don’t mind thinking about it, I’m just focused on making this team better every week. I said from the beginning that my main goal is to improve this team and achieve the best. All I can say is that I am confident; That this team will emerge with positive results and achieve good results. Our goal is to fight to the end to get into the play-ins. He said, “I will not think about the future, only about the present.” Benat San Jose To end the press conference.

Atlas will have a period to prepare for official activity Liga MX, For the upcoming FIFA date, there will be a friendly duel between the red and black Shivaj, Tapatio Classic will be held on Sunday 24th of this month Los Angeles United States.

After this, the Guadalajara team will return to the city Guadalajara, Atlas will be back in action Liga MX Till 31st March. red and black will receive white chickens of queretaro, Duel corresponding to match day 13 Completion 2024.