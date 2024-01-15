United States: Kanye West’s clothes worth 720 million FCFA were stolen

American rapper Kanye West was robbed. Thieves stole more than 60,000 pieces of clothing belonging to the businessman’s brand ”Yeezy GAP” stored in a warehouse in Los Angeles in the United States.

Like others, Kanye West is also an American rapper who has been in this business for many years. And he is also involved in building and marketing shoe and clothing brands as well as real estate. He is a successful businessman, although today the singer has broken his contract with one of his partners, sports equipment company Adidas, due to his anti-Semitic statements.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who is fond of fashion, also collaborated with the GAP brand to create “Yeezy GAP” brand clothing. But a major misfortune has happened to the 46-year-old American rapper. A warehouse in Los Angeles, United States, where more than 60,000 clothes were kept, was stolen.

The damage caused by this theft included a considerable amount of loot, amounting to approximately $1.2 million or 720 million FCFA. According to Milo Yiannopoulos, a close associate of Kanye West, the American star and his team have no idea what happened to the clothes. But they came across a Ye fan account that advertised an event in Los Angeles selling “Yeezy GAP” sweatshirts for just $20 on Friday, March 15.

Additionally, the organizers of this sale of Kanye West brand clothing, who are suspected of being behind this theft, reacted through their Urban Necessities Instagram account. ”We work with brands, partners, shippers and customers around the world. We only work with products that are certified by multiple factors. The “YZY Gap” collection is no different. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigated the fraud allegations and completely cleared us of any misconduct.They explain.

However, the organizer’s explanations are not convincing according to Ye’s camp. That’s why the rapper’s team and collaborator Milo Yiannopoulos will do anything to find his clothes. They started by sending a cease and desist letter to the company that set up this “YZY Gap” product resale program, accusing them of keeping false records to make the police believe that ‘they had obtained the goods legally. .