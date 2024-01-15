Forget Dune 2 and Wonka! Timothée Chalamet radically changes his look in the first photos of this musical biopic film: cinema and series

The first photos of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan are here! What do you think about her new look?

Filming on the Bob Dylan biopic has finally started! Announced more than 4 years ago, coinciding with the pandemic, is a new film project on the life of the famous singer, titled A Complete Unknown (previously titled Going Electric).

After playing Henry V in The King by David Michôd (Fury), Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a musical biopic directed by James Mangold (Le Mans 66).

The film will mark the filmmaker’s return to a musical biopic, nearly 20 years after Walk the Line. The drama, which brought together Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon (Oscar winner for this role), depicts the youthful years of Johnny Cash.

Bob Dylan, from folk to rock…

A Complete Unknown film takes a look at the transition between country music and rock, a key moment in the singer’s career and immortalized with the album Bringing It All Back Home, released in 1965.

Chalamet will be joined by Edward Norton (replacing the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch), Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning (as Sylvie Russo) and Monica Barbero (as Joan Baez). Screenplay by Jay Cox.

Filming photos revealed for the first time

After a long time away from promoting Dune 2, Timothée Chalamet returned to the set. The first pictures from the sets of A Complete Unknown have been leaked, showing the actor’s new look.

Guitar cover and cap for Timothée Chalamet on the film set.

In this role, Timothée Chalamet replaces Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, Ben Whishaw and Marcus Carl Franklin, all of whom played Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There in 2007 Was.