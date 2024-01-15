Libertadores Cup | gift | Live | online | Lima Alliance University When is the draw? South American Cup Star Plus | ESPN | YouTube | link | game

Copa Libertadores – Group Stage

group a B group group c group d Fluminance (BRA) Sao Paulo (BRA) Guild (BRA) LDU Quito (ECU) Cerro Porteño (PAR) Barcelona (ECU) student(arg) Junior Barranquilla (COL) Lima Alliance (PER) Workshops (ARG) Strongest (BOL) University (PER) Colo Colo (CHI) Cobresal (CHI) Huachipato (CHI) Botafogo (BRA)

group e group f group g group h flamengo(bra) Palmeiras (BRA) Peñarol (URU) River Plate (ARG) Bolivar (BOL) Valley Industries (ECU) A Mineiro (BRA) Freedom (PAR) Millionaire(COL) San Lorenzo (ARG) Rosario Central (ARG) D. Tachira (VEN) Palestinian (CHI) Liverpool (URU) Caracas (VEN) National (URU)

Copa Sudamericana – Group stage

group a B group group c group d Defense and Justice (ARG) Cruzeiro (BRA) International (BRA) Boca Juniors (ARG) Medellín Industries (COL) Union La Calera (CHI) dolphin(ecu) Strength (BRA) You. César Vallejo (PER) Catholic University (CHI) Belgrano (ARG) NAC Potosí (BOL) Always Ready (BOL) Alliance FC (COL) Tomayapo (BOL) S. trinidens (PAR)

group e group f group g group h A. Paranense (BRA) Corinthians (BRA) Lanus (ARG) Racing (ARG) Danube (Uru) Argentino Junior (ARG) Metropolis (VEN) Coquimbo Kingdom (CHI) SP Ameliano (PAR) Racing (URU) Cuiabá (BRA) SP Lucknow (PAR) Juliano Rey (VEN) National (PAR) Mr. Garcilaso (per) Bragantino (BRA)

Lima Alliance And Sports University They are Peru’s only two representatives at the 2024 Copa Libertadores and will face 30 other clubs from the region.

In that sense, both clubs, first of all, want to overcome the group stage and, through the draw, they will know who their rivals will be.

What are the Bolileros for the Copa Libertadores draw?

After all classified for the group stage in the Copa Libertadores were defined, Alianza and Universitario formed the Bolilero 3, together with teams like San Lorenzo, Rosario Central, Millonarios, etc.

When is the Copa Libertadores draw?

The draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores will be held today, Monday, March 18, at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay. The drawing will begin at 6 p.m.

Where to watch the Copa Libertadores draw?

The Copa Libertadores group stage draw will be televised on ESPN, DSports and StarPlus. Similarly, it can be watched online on YouTube through official CONMEBOL channels.

South American Cup

In addition to the Copa Libertadores draw, groups for the Copa Sudamericana will also be made today, where Peru’s Cesar Vallejo and Deportivo Garcilaso participate.

Vallejo, by Paolo Guerrero, is in bowl 3 and Cuzco is in team 4.

