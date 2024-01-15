Clear context: why it is important to take into account the cognitive ability of people with dementia

Lucid episodes are defined as moments of unexpected, spontaneous and coherent communication, whether verbal or through gestures, in people considered incapable of meaningful conversation due to dementia (illustrative image Infobae)

A recent study from the Mayo Clinic published Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s AssociationApparent episodes were examined in people living with advanced stages of dementia, providing insight into how they unfold.

The findings showed that 75% People with pronounced episodes were reported Alzheimer’s compared to other forms of Madness,

Researchers define clear context As unexpected, spontaneous, meaningful and relevant communication from a person who is believed to have permanently lost capacity coherent interactionsWhether verbally or through gestures and actions.

family caregivers People with dementia were surveyed and asked about obvious incidents. Then researchers classified them into different types.

In contrast to previous research, this study suggests that apparent episodes do not necessarily indicate imminent death, expanding understanding of its nature and circumstances.

The purpose of the study was to determine whether there are pattern Or a variety of explicit contexts that can be used to understand why and when they occur.

“We identify types based on the circumstances surrounding the episode, the quality of communication during the incident, how long it lasted, the level of Feeling The person suffered from dementia and was close to death before the incident,” said the doctor. john griffin, lead author of the study. The findings showed that people who had clear episodes, 61% were women31% live in the same household as the caregiver responding to the survey.

“We know that these clear episodes occur, but we didn’t know if there were different types of episodes that occur at different times or circumstances,” Dr. Griffin said. “This study possibly helped clarify There are different types of episodes“He added.

In contrast to the findings of previous research, the findings of this study challenge the idea that clear episodes can signal a Death Imminent.

Researchers classified apparent episodes according to the specific circumstances, quality of communication, duration, level of cognition before the episode, and proximity to the person’s death – (Illustrative Image Infobae)

“It’s important for people to know that these They are not necessarily omens of death.“Dr. Griffin said. He said, “I think people can be worried when that happens, so it’s good to know that there are different types of episodes that don’t necessarily mean death is imminent.”

Dr. Griffin said researchers are now conducting a trial longitudinal study To better understand explicit episodes and how caregivers respond to and find meaning in them.

Longitudinal studies allow researchers to track changes Behaviour Identify any relationships between these changes and over time. “With this new study, we will be able to better understand what patterns exist and determine the outcomes of episodes over time,” Dr. Griffin said.

Dr. Griffin stressed the need to understand these contexts to help caregivers in their work and remind them cognitive and emotional abilities Of people suffering from dementia.

The research highlights the importance of understanding these episodes to support carers, suggesting that knowledge about them could reduce some of the emotional and cognitive burden involved in caring for people with dementia (Getty)

“Caregivers of people with dementia have to manage a long list of challenges, and it can be overwhelming,” Dr. Griffin said, adding, “Perhaps understanding these phenomena can help lighten that burden.” Help may be available.”

She added, “We have found in our research and in caregivers’ stories that these types of episodes change the way they interact with and support their loved ones, usually for the better.” “These episodes can serve as reminders that caregiving is challenging, but we can always try to care with a little more care.” humanity and grace”, he highlighted.

*The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Healthcare Delivery at Mayo Clinic supported this research. The center collaborates with Mayo Clinic’s clinical areas to create and evaluate data-driven solutions to transform the health and care experience of patients, staff and communities. Promotes continuous improvement at Mayo Clinic as a teaching health system, always enabling safe, evidence-based, high-quality care.