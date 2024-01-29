Former Cuban NTV presenter seen in Spain with her daughter

Cubans have sent their well wishes to former Cuban television news presenter Mariska Diaz, who has been seen in Spain.

Showbiz profile Amplificalo assured that Diaz is living in “a new phase” in the Iberian nation with his daughter.

“The face of Cuba’s national television news in its afternoon edition, the infallible Mariska Díaz, is living a new phase in Spain with her daughter Camila Menéndez. We wish you all the best in this new phase!

Mariuszka Diaz and her daughter have a very close relationship and the former presenter has been seen with her daughter in many important moments, even in Spain before.

Last October Cubanet reported that the former NTV presenter accompanied her daughter to her graduation at the Mediterraneo Culinary Center, a cooking, gastronomy and dietetics school, where the young woman obtained a higher technician degree in kitchen management in Valencia, Spain Was.

However, increase it There are suggestions that Mariuszka may already be permanently domiciled in the above mentioned nation.

The publication in which the Cuban woman appears happy with her daughter has received more than two thousand comments from viewers who remember her from her work in the island’s information system.

People send him well wishes and good wishes as he moves forward out of Cuba.