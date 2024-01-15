Former Economy Minister Alejandro Gil is under investigation for corruption

The Cuban government is reported to have opened an investigative file at the prosecutor’s office for “serious errors” against recently dismissed former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil Fernández.

CyberCuba Noticias reproduces the informational note published in the official media:

As a result of a rigorous investigation, serious errors were determined by the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil Fernández, in the performance of his duties.

Taking into account the level of verification of the facts, and on the proposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, the Central Committee of the Party and the Political Bureau of the State Council approved that the competent body of the Ministry of the Interior be responsible for the full clarification of these behaviors. Initiates action.

Since the beginning of these actions, the individual involved has admitted serious charges and, as a result, has resigned his position as a member of the Party’s Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

As part of the immutable morality of the Cuban Revolution during these 65 years, the leadership of our Party and Government have never and will never allow the spread of corruption, embezzlement and insensitivity. Under this principle, it will, legally, maintain permanent confrontation, transparency and zero tolerance towards these types of demonstrations affecting our people, knowing that the higher the level of trust in the cadre, the lower the rigidity and dogmatism. It will only be more. To act to counter incidents of this nature.

As expected, the enemy will launch a new propaganda campaign against Cuba, but our people, as we are accustomed, will remain steadfast to their Party and Government, faithful to the legacy of the Commander in Chief and the teachings of Army General Raul Castro. Will stay. Ruz.