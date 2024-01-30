Former NBA Rajon Rondo arrested on weapons and drug charges

Former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegal possession of a gun, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported Monday night, citing records from judicial officials and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police. Had gone, all these were allegations of rape. Rondo, 37, was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon when a police officer smelled marijuana, ISP spokesman Sergeant Stephen Wheels told the television station. Wheels told the outlet that the search turned up guns and drug paraphernalia. Rondo was taken to a Jackson County jail, where he posted bond, he said. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because there was a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported. In 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed by a woman that was dismissed after “an agreement was reached between the parties,” according to a document obtained by ESPN. In the protective order request, the woman alleged that Rondo threatened her with a gun and said she feared for the safety of her children and that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior.” Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, last appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021–22 season. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.
Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for illegal possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanor charges.
Former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegal possession of a gun, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported Monday night, citing records from judicial officials and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police. Had gone, all these were allegations of rape.
Rondo, 37, was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon when a police officer smelled marijuana, ISP spokesman Sergeant Stephen Wheels told the television station.
Wheels told the outlet that the search turned up guns and drug paraphernalia. Rondo was taken to a Jackson County jail, where he posted bond, he said. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because there was a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.
In 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed by a woman that was dismissed after “an agreement was reached between the parties,” according to a document obtained by ESPN.
In the protective order request, the woman alleged that Rondo threatened her with a gun and said she feared for the safety of her children and that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior.”
Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, last appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021–22 season. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.