Former NBA Rajon Rondo arrested on weapons and drug charges

Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for illegal possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanor charges.

Former NBA player Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegal possession of a gun, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, WDRB-TV reported Monday night, citing records from judicial officials and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police. Had gone, all these were allegations of rape.

Rondo, 37, was stopped for a traffic violation in Jackson County, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon when a police officer smelled marijuana, ISP spokesman Sergeant Stephen Wheels told the television station.

Rajon Rondo was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he posted bond. AP Photo/Ron Schwenne, File

espn+ in spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and more. Subscribe here

Wheels told the outlet that the search turned up guns and drug paraphernalia. Rondo was taken to a Jackson County jail, where he posted bond, he said. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because there was a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.

In 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed by a woman that was dismissed after “an agreement was reached between the parties,” according to a document obtained by ESPN.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the sports world, download the app now.

espn.com/app »

In the protective order request, the woman alleged that Rondo threatened her with a gun and said she feared for the safety of her children and that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior.”

Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, last appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021–22 season. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.