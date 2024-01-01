‘Love and Death’ star Elizabeth Olsen and her husband Robbie Arnett stun on the Golden Globes red carpet

love death star elizabeth olsen She had a very special person with her for the 2024 Golden Globes: her husband, musician Robbie Arnett,

The couple made a red carpet appearance together to celebrate Elizabeth’s nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her role as Texas housewife Candace “Candy” Montgomery on the Max series.

For the event, Elizabeth wore a formfitting white gown with floral embellishments. A portion of her dress was transparent, making it her boldest look to date. As for Robbie, who is part of the band Milo Greene, he kept things simple in a black suit.

The two have been together since 2017, and although we don't know exactly when they got married, we know it happened sometime before the pandemic. In a 2021 interview with Variety, the actress spoke to Robbie, calling him her "husband"

He later confirmed during a SiriusXM interview that they “eloped, and then we got married at another time, and this was before COVID.”

Like its famous siblings (Mary-Kate And ashley olsen), Elizabeth is extremely private when it comes to her personal life, but we love seeing glimpses of her and Robbie together!