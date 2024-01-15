Formula 1 | Red Bull may have sent one of its drivers an ultimatum for a reason that will harm his team

future of Checo Perez at Red Bull It will depend on your own results during this time season 2024 And if it doesn’t meet expectations, there’s speculation on the possibility Daniel Ricciardo take your place; However, The numbers are not with the Australians.

and late Checo has responded with two other locations Which placed him third in the drivers’ classification in the first three races of the campaign, Ricciardo has left a lot incomplete without adding a single unitincluding the latest Australian Grand Prix Where he was the host.

even yuki tsunodahis teammates Visa Cash App RB F1, Red Bull’s supporting teamHaving already added his first six points, that puts more pressure on the shoulders of the Australian, who now sees his place on the starting grid compromised.





That’s why, according to The New Zealand Herald, Helmut Marko, Red Bull consultanthas taken action on the matter and They have sent Ricciardo an ultimatum to improve his results Facing the next two races in Japan and China and failing to deliver results Will be replaced by Liam Lasvon For the Miami Grand Prix which will be held on May 5.

As for Ricciardo, Australians are aware of their situation And after the most recent race he recognized what a bad moment he was going through, although he attributed the problems to his car, which will receive new parts in the coming weeks, giving him hope to improve his results.

“To be honest, I feel good, But unfortunately the results still don’t make me feel good. Over the next race or two we’ll be getting some new parts for the car; So I expect a quick turnaround and before we know it, we will be performing great again,” the driver said after the weekend’s race.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo’s potential replacement Liam Lawson?

Liam Lawson You already know what it means to replace Daniel Ricciardo After doing so during five Grands Prix during the 2023 season formula 1 After the Australian injured his wrist.

In the team’s single-seater on his occasion alphatauri He managed to score his first in the third race where he finished ninth.

Lawson, 22, is originally from Hastings, New Zealand and came to Red Bull Academy in 2019 win toyota racing series and took third place in the championship formula 2 of FIA in 2022.