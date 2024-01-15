Milady 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan Ended with the kidnapping of Constance Bonacieux, before D’Artagnan’s eyes. While the kingdom divided by the Wars of Religion is threatened by invasion by England, the latter, in a frantic quest to save his bride, is forced to ally himself with the mysterious Milady de Winter, while Athos, Porthos And Aramis has already joined the front. ,

One for all, all for milady

If the first work of the film adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ novel of the same name left us hungry, it is because its sequel had been planned for a long time. Additionally, both films were shot at the same time to achieve economies of scale. This is slightly noticeable, even though director Martin Bourboulon, conscious of the criticism of his first film, decided to calibrate the image differently to make it more apparent.

The Three Musketeers: Milady Therefore its unnatural extension is The Three Musketeers: D’ArtagnanEven if its pace is a bit faster than the first part. It must be said that a lot happens in the film. Maybe too much, to the point that we get a little lost in the ups and downs. Luckily, Milady (Eva Green) is at the center of a thousand intrigues and makes the connection perfectly. A good thing because the charming assets of the first opus (Constance played by Lina Khoudary) are logically much less present on screen.

Without spoiling too much, Milady finds herself in the role, showing herself to be much more nuanced and human than the first episode, which saw her do a backflip off a cliff without breaking a nail… What’s interesting about the film he is. That is the (poisonous) charm of the film. And we find ourselves watching her presence, lulled by numerous action scenes (including the siege of La Rochelle) and sword fights, always filmed in unfortunately fake hysterical sequence shots that we should probably see later. Light stomach.

narrow gunner

Because let’s not lie to ourselves, the film is pure entertainment that doesn’t offer much else. But he does it well. The resources are there, the sets, the costumes, the casting are there. It lacks even the slightest bit of soul to make it anything other than an ordinary consumer product. We’re not bored, but we’re not necessarily emotional either. The previous surprise of the first episode does not affect the second episode. Too bad, especially when our hero D’Artagnan (François Civil) is so soft before the poisonous Milady this time. We also regret that there is little room in this film for the colorful Louis Garrel, aka Louis XIII, in the first film. This was truly one of the wonders of creation D’Artagnan,

The problem undoubtedly comes from the project itself: adapting Prolix Dumas’ saga into just two films, which isn’t much. Especially if we consider the first one as original story Of the famous Gascon Musketeers. We think this second film plays the same role for Milady. Obviously, the disappointment feels even greater in the end. We are missing the end of the story. In short, we’re missing a movie! do we have to wait twenty years laterTo see him ?