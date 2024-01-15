Russia sees no prospect of talks with Ukraine or holding a peace summit in Switzerland

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Gennady Gatilov attends an ACANU press conference in Geneva, Switzerland. March 26, 2024. Reuters/Denis Balibous

Russia currently sees no prospect of negotiating an agreement to end hostilities with Ukraine or holding a peace summit, which Switzerland has shown interest in hosting.According to Gennady Gatilov, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

“Any serious agreement with the current regime in Kiev and its sponsors in the West is extremely unlikely,” he told a news conference with members of the United Nations correspondent in this city.

He said that the Ukrainian President, Volodomyr Zelensky“has banned himself” from engaging in negotiations with any Russian official body. and criticized the President’s so-called “peace formula”, which he considered “a set of ultimatums”.

Regarding the Swiss government’s public plan to hold a summit dedicated to peace in Ukraine, the Russian ambassador said that, in principle, his country is not against negotiations, “but we have no one to talk to. Because Zelensky has forbidden it for himself”.

Furthermore, he said that in the event of a meeting with the participation of Russians and Ukrainians, This could not happen in Switzerland, as Russia no longer recognizes it as a neutral country following the EU’s decision to implement all sanctions in letter and spirit. -of which this is not a part- against Russia.

He said that in any case there is no movement that points towards holding this summit, which cannot be held seriously without Russia’s participation.

One of Switzerland’s stated goals is to create a platform for making Ukraine’s reconstruction plans a reality.An issue on which it has already organized an international conference in mid-2022.

File photo. A rescuer stands in a residential area hit by one of the missile attacks launched by Russia in March in Odessa, Ukraine. March 15, 2024. Reuters/Stringer

On the other hand, Gatilov strongly criticized the idea of ​​Switzerland and other European countries that Russian funds would eventually use profits frozen in financial establishments to cover the costs of aid to Ukraine.

“This is stolen money,” he said, mentioning that Switzerland has blocked $7 billion of Russian origin.

asked about Last week there was a terrorist attack at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, killing 139 people.The diplomatic official said there were many unanswered questions surrounding the attack, such as why Islamic State would attack Russia when the Middle East is in the midst of a conflict centered in Gaza.

He also considered it strange that extremists had attacked in the middle of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and that it remained to be understood “who benefits from this.”

The Russian government today directly accused Ukraine and its Western allies of being behind the attack. However, the allegations are baseless and are seen as an excuse for Putin to prolong and deepen the conflict in the European country.

Russian Foreign Minister on February 14, sergey lavrovIt was said in the Duma (lower house of the Russian Parliament) that Russia is ready for talks on Ukraine. As long as the world recognizes its regional benefits two years of war,

Giving an account of his management, he said, “We are open to a political and diplomatic solution, based on respect for our legitimate interests, and consideration of the realities that have developed over many years, which have led to the current situation. ” ,

Lavrov added this Those “declaring war” on Russia seem unwilling to consider their own interests at the moments, nor “ground reality.”

(with information from EFE)