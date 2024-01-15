Why did Elon Musk change the way Tesla vehicles are delivered?

Musk is betting on first-hand experience to drive adoption of Tesla’s full self-driving. (EFE/Reuters)

Elon Musk, CEO Tesla has implemented several significant changes to the way the company delivers its products to customers, particularly with regard to autonomous driving technology. Full Self-Driving (FSD), According to recent reports, the tycoon ordered that each new Tesla The deliverable should also be accompanied by a brief demonstration of the latest version of the software FSD To the customers.

This initiative arises from the need to increase the rate of adoption of vehicle functionalities that allow automatic lane changes, entry and exit from highways, recognizing stop signs and traffic lights, and self-parking.

Despite these advancements, a licensed driver is still required to monitor the system at all times. latest version of FSDV12.3.1, launched this month, with Musk promising “three significant improvements coming approximately every two weeks”, predicting considerable progress by late April or early May.

The strategy behind this measure has a twofold intention. On the one hand, it seeks to improve the understanding and public perception of the real potential FSD Supervised, an aspect Musk has emphasized, noting that “almost no one realizes how well supervised FSD works.”

On the other hand, when doing a test drive (a necessary requirement before delivery of the vehicle), Tesla Strives to enhance the customer experience with hands-on demonstrations of the advanced capabilities of its vehicles.

This new policy also represents a significant change in the vehicle delivery process, which has traditionally been characterized by its speed and efficiency, by reducing delivery-related tasks to avoid disruptions in the company’s operations. However, the introduction of mandatory driving tests to demonstrate this FSD This will significantly increase the workload at shops and distribution centers. Tesla,

Every new Tesla owner in North America will receive a demo of the full self-driving software, solidifying the company’s future vision of mobility. (Tesla)



Additionally, this change is in line with the company’s referral program incentives. New buyers purchasing vehicle with referral code will receive three months package full self-driving Free, which represents an effort Tesla Motivating adoption of this technology through first-hand experiences and personal recommendations.

The implementation of version 12 of the FSD beta system with vehicle controls powered by neural networks, and eliminating the need for driver attention in the future, marks a step forward towards the Musk-led company’s goal of achieving a real control system. Is. ,