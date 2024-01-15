Four Colombian soldiers killed in fighting against Gulf clan

At least four soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in fighting between the Colombian army and the criminal gang Clan del Golfo in the northwest of the country this Friday, official sources said.

The confrontation took place in Segovia, in the Antioquia department, where there are illegal mining operations, control of which is disputed by National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and FARC dissidents, the Clan del Golfo.

The Armed Forces Command said in its

The deceased soldiers were professional soldiers Yeison Andres Medina, Brian Hoyos, Nilson Javier Guzman and Ener Eduardo Lerma.

“One officer, two non-commissioned officers and four more professional soldiers, who were wounded in this action, are currently receiving medical assistance, after being transferred to Barrancabermeja, a city in the center of the country,” the information said. Are.”

The Armed Forces Command assured that it would continue operations in the area where the soldiers were killed “to find those responsible for the cowardly killing of our people and to protect the civilian population.”

