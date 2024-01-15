The Devil Wears Prada on Netflix: Did you know there’s a sequel? – Cinema News

Written by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, “The Devil Wears Prada” is a hit on the Netflix platform. Do you dream of knowing the rest of Andrea’s adventures? it’s possible.

Sometimes some movies become instant classics. David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada is one of them. The comedy follows the meeting between a young journalist, Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of a major fashion magazine considered tyrannical.

Upon release, the film achieved great success – over 2 million admissions in France – and created a real community of fans, especially thanks to its actresses and its spirit.Feel good,

devil’s return

This enthusiasm, which has not waned over the years, has never encouraged studios to develop sequels on the big screen. However, a second work actually exists in the form of a novel, still written by the first book’s author, Lauren Weisberger. This sequel is called Vengeance in Prada: Return of the DevilPublished in the United States in 2013.

The story finds Miranda’s former assistants Andrea and Emily ten years after leaving Runway magazine. Together, they now head a marriage magazine, The Plunge, while Andrea prepares to marry Max, a man from a large family from New York.

It is at this crucial moment in the young woman’s life that Miranda, the former boss, returns more evil than ever.

An impossible sequel?

Actresses have been asked several times about the possibility of a sequel almost 20 years after the first film. But for Anne Hathaway, it feels like a compromise. guest on the show Scene In 2022, she states:

,I don’t think this will work. This film is from a different era. Now, everything has gone digital, whereas the film was focused on the design of a magazine. It’s very different today,

However, she adds: “It would be tempting to imagine Andrea and Emily asking Miranda to get coffee. They may be in Europe and they’re going to see stanley tukey (Nigel in the film, editor’s note) In Italy, who will work in a restaurant.

It’s tempting but I don’t think it will happen. They can do it all again, have to find new actors,

Five years after the publication of this sequel, Loren Weisberger wrote a third part, titled hell is made of good intentions,

The Devil Wears Prada is available on Netflix.