Luis Diaz: Video, assist in Liverpool’s win against Brentford – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz.
Luis Diaz.
His club remains ahead after defeating Brentford 1-4.
liverpool retained the leadership of Premier League After scoring 1-4 as the visitors Brentford, in a match in which the colombian Luis Diaz He didn’t score, but he stood out.
The Colombian striker was key in the victory, as he had scoring actions, opened spaces and was even the protagonist of a spectacular assist for the fourth goal.
Diaz led the way on offense and was the architect of several dangerous plays, scoring an excellent assist in the 86th minute of the game. kodi gakpo To give concrete figures to the scoreboard.
Uruguay scored the first goal Darwin Nunez, On 35 minutes, and gave his team peace of mind in an uncomfortable game.
Jota’s entry due to injury mohammed salah Who was also returning from injury. Thus, the Egyptian player was crucial in taking his team to the goal, as he was the first to assist the Argentinian player. alexis mcallister (0-2 on the 55th minute) and then scored a goal on the 68th minute to make the score 0-3.
Brentford scored a goal in the 75th minute Iban Totni And then Guajiro’s help arrived.
