Luis Diaz: Video, assist in Liverpool’s win against Brentford – International Football – Sports

Admin 30 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

to close


to close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz.

His club remains ahead after defeating Brentford 1-4.

liverpool retained the leadership of Premier League After scoring 1-4 as the visitors Brentford, in a match in which the colombian Luis Diaz He didn’t score, but he stood out.

The Colombian striker was key in the victory, as he had scoring actions, opened spaces and was even the protagonist of a spectacular assist for the fourth goal.
(Fan enters press conference and insults Nationals coach John Bodmer: Video)
(Strict punishment for Álvaro Monteiro and Santiago Rojas, expelled in Nacional vs. Milos)

Diaz led the way on offense and was the architect of several dangerous plays, scoring an excellent assist in the 86th minute of the game. kodi gakpo To give concrete figures to the scoreboard.

Uruguay scored the first goal Darwin Nunez, On 35 minutes, and gave his team peace of mind in an uncomfortable game.

Jota’s entry due to injury mohammed salah Who was also returning from injury. Thus, the Egyptian player was crucial in taking his team to the goal, as he was the first to assist the Argentinian player. alexis mcallister (0-2 on the 55th minute) and then scored a goal on the 68th minute to make the score 0-3.

Luis Diaz
picture:

Sofascore/El Tiempo

Help

Brentford scored a goal in the 75th minute Iban Totni And then Guajiro’s help arrived.

Download El Tiempo App

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

you have arrived content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900/month for the first two months

We know you always like to stay informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • Comment News that interests you.
  • Keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.



Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Premier League match Brentford vs Liverpool: Diaz available, probable lineup, timing and where to watch | Premier League

The good news is that the figure is back for almost everyone, except those who ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved