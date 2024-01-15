Searching for a doctor in Antarctica who can take humans to heights

A year in antarctica job offer that the European Space Agency (He) offers a doctor in Concordia Antarctic Research Station, Expert will play a role in the campaign coordinate various medical experiments For the purpose of better understanding, this isolated corner of the planet will be How physical and mental health may respond of humans when exposed to extreme climates. To implement biomedical research at Concordia, ESA is launching a unique opportunity for interested doctors Embark on a unique adventure,

Having a medical expert is a fundamental element Angelique Van OmbergenCoordinator of the Biological Sciences Group at ESA, who describes medical writing Why is this profile important: “Every year it is sent a campaign of about 40 people At Concordia Station. The figure of the doctor is fundamental for the human person to be able to understand and find mechanisms to face these extreme climates.

Van Ombergen confirms that the missions carried out each year in Antarctica have this professional profile, making him responsible for “coordination of all experiments”. measure biomedical outcomes Received and ensured that the crew cooperates and is satisfied with the various tests conducted.

On the other hand, ESA members highlight that doctors will main connection Research Station will have an “A” science equipment Selected who will stay in Europe. This common thread will allow us to know evaluations from different perspectives about the results achieved and also interact with the crew themselves.

The experiments the doctor will coordinate in Antarctica

different every year experiments in antarctica In collaboration with the French Polar Institute (ipevby its French abbreviation) and the Italian Antarctic Program (PNRA, for its short form in Italian), and studies in 2025 will focus on “the brain and cognition”, as described by Van Ombergen. He use of neuroimaging and device monitoring “They will be used to see what changes may occur in the brain and how it can improve its functions.”

Antarctica offers extreme living conditionsTherefore this factor will be used to analyze “efforts and crew attention When it comes to cooperating with each other in difficult situations,” says the expert. Another study that will be conducted throughout the year 2025 is linked to longer time: “The passing of the day in a city is not the same as in a secluded place with a similar environment, so people’s perception of this passing of time will be modified, mainly by their temporary feeling,

Finally, the doctor will also be responsible for analyzing the possible increased risk of infections, allergies and autoimmune reactions. Van Ombergen explains that “when people are isolated and confined for long periods of timeThe immune system receives an impact that will be analyzed throughout the year.



Although it may include statements, data, or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We advise the reader to consult a health care professional with any health related questions.