Four simple ways to lose weight with a healthy diet

The pursuit of a specific body shape and the goal of rapid weight loss are often given priority. health and wellbeing, Miracle diets, which promise to achieve these results instantly, can jeopardize people’s physical and emotional health and are not sustainable in the long term. The specialty of these diets is that they guarantee weight loss in a very short time and with little effort. maria aguirrenutritionist BlueU by Sanitasexplains: “Although some people may experience initial weight loss, this is often due to water and muscle loss rather than permanent fat loss. Additionally, there is a higher chance of suffering from the famous rebound effect,” He explains.

The average calorie intake of an average adult lies between 1,700 and 2,300 depending on gender and age, according to data from the report of the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) on nutritional reference intakes for the Spanish population. In this sense, the calories that miracle diets usually provide are insufficient to meet the body’s basic nutritional needs.

«It is essential to understand that there is no quick, single solution to achieving health and well-being. choose one Responsible and healthy eating This is the key to maintaining long-term good health and preventing disease. Additionally, overly restrictive diets can increase the risk of eating disorders, nutritional deficiencies, and chronic diseases.” Dr. Andrea Azcaret VillalonHead of Endocrinology and Nutrition Service at Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital.

In this situation, Sanitas experts share a series of tips to maintain healthy eating habits:

set realistic goals, Healthy weight loss is usually gradual and sustainable. Setting long-term goals will help maintain motivation and avoid the disappointment that can arise when expecting immediate results. In any case, it is necessary to highlight that changing habits does not always guarantee weight loss, as it depends on many different factors such as genetics and the metabolism of each person. Therefore, one must have the right approach to maintain good physical and emotional health in the long run. Focus on diversity. It is important to eat foods from all groups. To consider a balanced diet, it is recommended that carbohydrates constitute approximately 45-65% of daily calories, proteins 10-35% and fats approximately 20-35%. It is also advisable to consume 25 to 30 grams of fiber daily and keep in mind the importance of getting a variety of vitamins and minerals. plan the menu, By creating the weekly menu in advance, it becomes easier to ensure that the diet meets nutritional requirements and provides the energy needed to carry out physical activities and maintain a healthy lifestyle. This menu can be modified as nutritional requirements change due to factors such as age, physical activity level or health goals. restraint, not deprivation, Depriving yourself of your favorite foods may not be sustainable in the long run and can cause intense cravings. Instead of eliminating their consumption completely, it is advisable to make them a part of the diet in moderate quantities. This reduces the likelihood of turning to less healthy foods through impulsive binge eating due to anxiety or stress in order to eat more mindfully and to your satisfaction.

“It is important to remember importance of hydration and regular physical activity. Before making significant changes to your diet, it is essential to meet with a nutritionist for personalized guidance based on your specific body, goals, and needs. María Aguirre concluded that one should never put one’s health at risk by pursuing aesthetic goals through a diet that has no scientific basis.