Did you go to say goodbye? Cabeceta was in Azteca

After a small crisis of results which raised questions at all levels America ClubThe Eagles They have registered four wins against top rivals, which has highlighted their aggressive display and brought peace back to the organization. copa In the most important moment where their schedule was complicated by having three consecutive games, which will be very demanding at this time, the Azulcrema team is coming out of this moment successfully.

He America Club achieved important victory against Guadalajara Sports Club In the first leg of the round of 16 Concachampions 2024apart from beating club tigers 11th day ending 2024that’s two strokes of the right Eagles Who have shrugged off the doubts that surrounded them due to the slump, after being at the highest level for a few months, winning only two games out of the six they played.

this good streak club America This coincides with the media noise created by two issues surrounding them relating to the future of their two forwards such as Henry martin And Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez, captain of Eagles It seems that he wants to remain in the team and is willing to negotiate his renewal with the Azulcrema institution, but on the other hand, the future of the Uruguayan striker is unknown at the moment.

In recent days, there was talk of an agreement between the two. club America and team portland timbers of of MLS To complete the transfer of Charrúa to the United States League, and it will remain the only rodriguez agree to your contract with the club oregonBut even when it seems like it’s just a matter of time before coming out of it Eagles, jonathan rodriguez He is not completely away from the Azulcrema team.

Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodríguez was at Azteca Stadium for America Vs. tigers

After being out of call for mid collision tigers And America of ending 2024 Caught in media cameras while playing match with Under 23 team Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez In this stadium Aztec Watching your stable team’s match against the opponent they defeated in the final Initial 2023Where Uruguay scored the second goal of the second leg against Feline,

Information obtained from multiple reports assumes that its output jonathan rodriguez of America Club For now it’s a matter of time Eagles He has an agreement with the American team to complete the transfer of the Uruguayan, who has missed the last three games of the Azulcrema team due to a technical decision and has possibly played his last game with the shirt of the Copa institution.

At this time it is still not true that he will leave America Club to go to of MLS From the United States, but that seems to be the way things are going lately. It has been known that Eagles They would have given him a deadline of next Monday, March 11, 2024, to close his transfer. if not, jonathan rodriguez Will remain on the team to complete Completion 2024 And this Concachampions 2024,

America shows it doesn’t need Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez

a big reason for this America Club Has recorded four wins in his last games, the most powerful forward Eagles Has emerged able to score 11 goals in his last four matches, of which we can highlight five goals atlas fc and three more against him Guadalajara In Concachampions, All this without anyone being present Jonathan “Cabacita” Rodriguez,