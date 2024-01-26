Fox Sports, Chivas Vs. Tijuana live online for Torneo Clausura 2024: which channel broadcasts and watches the match schedule from Liga MX for free today via Futebol Libre | Mexico

From Hot Stadium, Shivaj Vs tijuana Faces for Date 3 are seen live, live and online on TV mx league finale 2024, The match is scheduled to be played this Friday, January 26 at 9:00 pm (time in Mexico, 10:00 pm in Peru) and will be broadcast on the Fox Sports Premium signal. You can also watch it through Fanatiz and VIX Premium. Check the following lines for the best preview that only Depor can provide you.

chivas vs. Tijuana: match events

chivas vs preview tijuana

Things are not going as expected for Argentine coach Fernando Gago at the helm of Chivas at the moment and thus last weekend they recorded their first defeat since losing by the narrowest of margins in their trip to Tigres. Earlier, Sacred Flock had drawn at home against Santos Laguna (1-1), so the onus is on them to recover if they do not want to eliminate themselves from the first four places that lead to a direct playoff for the Clausura 2024 title. Take away.

As for their performances playing away from home, the Guadalajara team has suffered three consecutive league defeats, and that too without scoring any goals, but hopefully the story will be different this weekend against Xolos de Tijuana, against whom they have There have been four official wins in a row.

It can be said that Miguel Herrera’s team is coming away with good results, such as the draw against Atlas de Guadalajara (0-0), a result of which they were unable to register a win at the beginning of the season. Earlier, Jauria had lost to America (0-2) on home ground.

Thus, the losing streak continued in their last two league games.

chivas vs. Tijuana: match schedule

chivas vs. Tijuana can be seen live this Friday, January 26, at 9:00 pm Central Mexico time (10:00 pm for Peru)., in what will be the Guadalajara team’s third game in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX. The objective is to win on the road and remain on top of the table.

chivas vs. Tijuana: TV channels

match broadcast chivas vs. Tijuana goes to Fox Sports Premium signal. It should be noted that if you want to watch it via streaming then you will also be able to watch this match on Fanatiz and Vix on the 3rd of Clausura 2024. At Depor we bring you minute by minute events and commitments.

chivas vs. Tijuana: Where is the game played?

receives our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.