Frankie Montas strives to stay healthy and stick with the Rojos all year long

DAYTON, Ohio – No lofty predictions, no chasing crazy numbers.
One of the Reds’ most important acquisitions this winter in the free agent market, Dominican starter Francis “Frankie” Montas, keeps his aspirations for 2024 very simple.
“For me, just being able to make every start would be a win,” Montas told MLB.com. “Go out there every five days and do your best. For me, that’s my main goal.”
Montas was among the club members who attended the northern stop of the Caravan of the Reds at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton. Manager David Bell was also part of the group.
On January 2, Cincinnati signed Montas to a one-year, $16 million deal that included a $20 million mutual option for 2025. The deal comes with some risks, as Montas has spent the last two seasons dealing with shoulder problems. Ok.
In February 2023, while still a member of the Yankees, Montes underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and was limited to a 1.1 inning relief appearance in September.
Therefore, expectations are less important. However, Montas, who turns 31 on March 21, has said several times this offseason that he has fully recovered. He noted Saturday that he has been throwing to hitters in live batting practice without any problems at a facility in Arizona in preparation for spring training.
“Everything is going great,” Montas said. “Just throwing the ball and seeing it come out feels good, and it feels good the next day, too.”
Cincinnati saw a lot of potential in Montas before signing him, especially considering his 2021 season with the A’s. That year, he went 13–9 with a 3.37 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts and 187 innings. Oakland traded him to the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline.
Before the trade, Montes had a 3.18 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 19 starts with the A’s. In eight starts for New York, he had a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP before being placed on the disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation.
The Reds, who are focused on making the playoffs in 2023 after an 82-win season plagued by rotation injuries, also saw Montas as someone who could ease the pressure on their group of young pitchers.
After the club spent more than $108 million on free agents this winter, Bell feels the Reds focused on adding quality people to the clubhouse, which he felt was just as important as talent.
“I think it’s something you can’t always put your finger on, but it’s something I know is really important to our success. Bell said, “Frankie is another movie that fits in that way from a character standpoint.” “He has been very successful in his career. We know that if he’s healthy, he’s a really good pitcher. We feel good about your health. “He brings that veteran presence to our rotation.”
Montas is ready to do everything possible to help the young players.
“I think with the talent he has, it will be easy to get there,” he said. “My main goal is to go out, perform and pitch. If I can help others in any way and in any field, I am willing to help.
