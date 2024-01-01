Mental Well-Being: The Key to Sustainable Success in Cyber ​​Security

Admin 58 mins ago Health Leave a comment 49 Views

Have you ever wondered how mental health affects different industries? Ram Vaidyanathan, IT security evangelist at ManageEngine, explains why cyber security has become a moot point.

For many years, security analysts have prioritized their work over their mental health. However, cracks are beginning to appear. Tired and overwhelmed analysts are another silent cybersecurity epidemic that organizations must manage. According to Gartner50% of cybersecurity leaders will change their position by 2025 due to job stress and burnout. Forrester analyst Jinan Budge says managing burnout and mental health is a priority for the security team. CISOs (Information Security Officers) must address the lack of importance placed on mental health before it is too late.

Adverse effects of ignoring fatigue on safety

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Health will bet on Unops to solve the problem of drug shortage in hospitals

The shortage of medicines and medical-surgical supplies in national hospitals is a problem that persists. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved