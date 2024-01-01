Franz Beckenbauer dies at the age of 78

The greatest legend of German football was world champion in 1974 as a player and in 1990 as a coach.

Former German player and coach franz beckenbauer He died this Sunday at the age of 78, his family announced on Monday.

BeckenbauerConsidered the greatest legend of German football, ‘The Kaiser’ was world champion as a player in 1974 and won the old European Cup three times as a coach in the 1990s. Bayern Munich And with a European Championship Germany,

Former player and coach Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78. espn

In recent years he had been retired from public life due to health problems and the scandal surrounding alleged irregularities in his work. Germany Headquarters of the 2006 World Cup.

“With deep pain we announce that our father and my husband, franz beckenbauer, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday. We ask to be able to grieve in peace and leave all questions behind,” his family said.

Just this Monday, the First German Television Network (ARD) was scheduled to broadcast a new documentary about the life of Beckenbauer,

In addition to archive images, the documentary also features statements from his former colleagues. bayernlike Sepp Maier or Paul Breitner, and german team Like Gunter Netzer.

Prominent people from German life, who followed him as admirers, also appear, such as the recently deceased former Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer or former Interior Minister Otto Schilli.

his ex-wife sybil Beckenbauer He is also interviewed in that documentary, as well as his former partner Diana Sandmond and her brother Walter Beckenbauer,

However, the former player could not be interviewed for this documentary about his life.