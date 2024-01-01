How to clear the cache of Fire TV Stick

It is important that you know how to clear the cache of your Fire TV Stick to ensure its proper functioning

Is your Fire TV Stick not working properly and apps are taking a while to open? We will teach you how you can clear the cache

It’s no secret that the Fire TV Stick is One of the most popular and used streaming devices worldwideWhich is capable of converting an old TV into a kind of smart TV. However, like other of these devices, it is not free from operating problems, which can often be resolved by clearing the cache. However, in other cases, they may require you to update the software of these devices.

If you notice that your Fire TV Stick Performance issues have started, like slowing down when opening applications, sudden stops, no fluidity when playing content, among other similar situations, you may need to clear the cache of the device. And if you don’t know how, don’t worry, we’ll show you step by step how to do it.

Steps to clear the cache of your Fire TV Stick

Why clear Fire TV Stick cache?

Contrary to what you might think, Clearing the cache of your Amazon Fire TV Stick is not complicated at all, because it is a process that will take you a few minutes and in return, you will be able to enjoy better fluidity when running the application. And this may be recommended from time to time to ensure that your device will work as it did on day one.

Having said all the above, If you want to clear the cache of your Fire TV StickSo you have to follow these steps.

First, you must access setting of Amazon Fire TV Stick.

After this you have to click Application And enter this menu.

The next thing is to look for the section Manage installed applications,

In this section, as its name indicates, you can see all the applications installed on your computer.

All you have to do is choose one of these applications and click on it.

Then information about the respective application and data such as its size will be displayed.

Right in the middle of these options, you’ll see something written clear cache,

Press this option and the application cache will be deleted immediately.

You have to repeat this process for the rest of the installed applications.

Finally, it is advised that you restart the Fire TV Stick.

This action is recommended from time to time One way to ensure that all applications work correctly, without any slowdown or freezing problems. This is because, over time, and as you use these programs, they store this cache memory, which, in theory, serves to facilitate their use, but it can become corrupted. .

When the cache gets corrupted, This means that this application will have problems running, This is exactly why many applications start working improperly, more slowly, and more on Fire TV Stick, computers, browsers, and mobile phones.

Fire TV Stick is also not untouched by this problem, But you already know how you can solve it and clear the cache of all applications Which you have installed and enjoy the fluidity of this streaming device. However, in the worst case, if doing so does not restore its operation, you may have to factory reset this device, which is a bit more extreme.