What is Ayurveda and how does it contribute to mental health?

Currently, there are people who prefer to practice traditional medicine, which is based on “knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous beliefs and experiences of different cultures”.According to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In fact, the United States, Australia, France and Canada are some of the countries that practice it most regularly, whether through acupuncture, a Chinese therapeutic technique; Yoga, meditation or consumption of traditional medicines, the organization said.

For example, Ayurveda is a healthy lifestyle system that has been used in India for over 5,000 yearsWhich is based on a “comprehensive view of body and mind,” according to the portal. cigna health benefits, World leader in providing medical services.

Its name is derived from the words “Ayu”, meaning life, and “Veda”, meaning knowledge, “Knowledge of Life”, In fact, according to chiropractic and Ayurvedic physician John Douillard, he says that “Ayurveda has a lot to do with how to live a life in harmony with nature.”

Other than this, It is said that the purpose of this type of therapy is to take care of the physical, mental and spiritual health of human beings. According to National Institutes of Health, The world’s most important medical research center.

How does it contribute to mental health?

everyday health groupA digital media company that owns websites and creates health and wellness-related content for consumers and medical professionals, said Ashwagandha, the most researched Ayurvedic herb in the United States, is used as an adaptogen“According to the Cleveland Clinic, plants that improve the body’s response to stress, anxiety and fatigue.

In fact, a study conducted on university students showed that consuming 700 mg of Ashwagandha root for 30 days. They were found to have higher levels of energy, mental clarity, and better sleep, which helps strengthen mental health.As per the portal mentioned above.

It should be noted that like conventional medicines, the use of Ayurvedic herbal medicines can also bring side effects. Therefore, they should be consumed only under the supervision of a professional.

What does WHO think about traditional medicine?

This could reduce the gap in access to health care for millions of people around the world.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has highlighted the importance of appropriately incorporating traditional medicine into global health care. “This could reduce the gap in health care access for millions of people around the world”, added the director. In this way, more universal health coverage can be achieved.

Finally, it should be clarified that WHO emphasizes that, although traditional medicine is important in many cultures and communities, it is not always synonymous with safety or effectiveness. so, The organization emphasizes that scientific methods and procedures must be followed to continue the recommendations of traditional medicine.

