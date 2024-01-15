Free medical degrees in New York due to $1,000 million donation

The Albert Einstein College of Medicine is seen in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx, New York on February 26, 2024. Dr. Ruth Gottesman, Einstein’s former professor and widow of Wall Street financier David Gottesman, announced a $1 billion gift to the school, which will be used to cover tuition for all future students. It is one of the largest donations to an educational institution in the United States. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

New York, February 26 (EFE).- A billion dollar donation will allow the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, to offer free classes to its students.

The organization announced this in a statement this Monday.

“This historic gift – the largest ever given to a medical school in the country – will ensure that no Einstein student will ever have to pay tuition again,” the center said.

The donation is so large that it will cover the tuition of students at the Faculty of Medicine forever.

The donor, Ruth Gottesman, a teacher at the school, which is located in one of the most depressed neighborhoods of the Big Apple, broke the news to students in person Monday morning. As soon as the words “free tuition” came out of his mouth, students in the auditorium erupted in joy, clapping and jumping out of their seats and some crying, a video from Montefiore Health System, which is affiliated with the school, shows:

According to The New York Times, the Bronx has a high rate of premature deaths and is the least healthy borough in New York, while the largest amount of donations to hospitals and medical schools go to wealthier neighboring Manhattan.

Ruth Gottesman’s 96-year-old husband died in 2022, and his wife got a surprise she wasn’t expecting: $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares.

“He left me, without my knowledge, an entire portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway shares,” Gottesman told The New York Times. Her husband’s only instructions were: “Do with them as you see fit.”

Thanks to that funding, Einstein students won’t have to deal with the hundreds of thousands of dollars of student loan debt they typically accrue during their studies.

The school hopes that donations “Attracts a talented and diverse group of individuals who may not otherwise have the means to consider a medical education”According to the statement.

This is not the first time that a medical school in New York is offering free tuition to its students. In 2018, New York University School of Medicine announced a similar program to address the high costs faced by the country’s students.

Gottesman, for his part, did not want his last name immortalized as part of the donation, but he made one condition: that the school retain the name of Albert Einstein, which the great physicist agreed to give to the center. Opened its doors in 1955.

