Freeman and Ohtani’s offensive party helps Dodgers beat Chicago

los angeles dodgers They got their second win of the preseason over the Chicago White Sox. Once again it was a very close-fought game and it ended with the score 12×9 and fiercely attacked by the main characters of The Blues.

Twice he had to come from below. First with a 3×1 loss in the first innings and then with a 5×3 loss at the end of the third episode.

Best game for the Los Angeles Dodgers





freddy freeman Received respect as the most excellent. He went 1 for 2 with a grand slam, a sacrifice fly, five RBIs and a run scored.

shohei ohtani, had a perfect afternoon, going 2-2 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk. He left with an average of .583 and an OPS of 1.667.

Cuban boy andy pages It was on again. He could not be struck out, got two hits, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and brought in one.

mookie bets He remained hot in the spring and had a hit in two at-bats, driving in a walk and two runs. He has a .409 average with an OPS of 1.155.

japanese star, yoshinobu yamamoto, was the opener of the game but justice was not done. In three innings he struck out five, walked four and walked three. His control was not as good as his first outing and he suffered the consequences. He got six hits and his ERA increased to 9.00.

Three Cubans saw action for the Chicago White Sox. yoan ​​moncada He scored second for his team but went 0 for 2 with a strikeout and a walk. louis robert jr He made 1 of 3 runs, which yielded a point. And Oscar Colas He had no hits in a few at-bats, including a strikeout.

Overall, 21 runs were scored and 23 hits were combined between the two teams, 12 of which were on their own. los angeles dodgers, Each team committed an error, while Eloy Jimenez for the White Sox and Freeman for the Dodgers served out the ball.

The win went to reliever Ryan Brasier, despite the fact that he did not have a good job as he allowed two runs in one inning. Touki Toussaint lost, while Benoni Robles defended.