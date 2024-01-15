Summerfest in Milwaukee adds two headliners: Maroon 5, Bryson Tiller

Maroon 5 will play Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 5.

It’s been four months since Summerfest announced festival shows for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. On Monday, the sixth headliner was announced for the Milwaukee festival’s biggest venue: Maroon 5.

Adam Levine’s pop band will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the amphitheater on July 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive). summerfest.comAnd this will include general admission to the festival on July 5th. Ticket prices were not immediately available.

Maroon 5 last played the amphitheater in 2021, their final Milwaukee show. The band was scheduled to play Green Bay in 2022, but that tour was canceled.

