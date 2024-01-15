Summerfest in Milwaukee adds two headliners: Maroon 5, Bryson Tiller

It’s been four months since Summerfest announced festival shows for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. On Monday, the sixth headliner was announced for the Milwaukee festival’s biggest venue: Maroon 5.

Adam Levine’s pop band will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the amphitheater on July 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive). summerfest.comAnd this will include general admission to the festival on July 5th. Ticket prices were not immediately available.

Maroon 5 last played the amphitheater in 2021, their final Milwaukee show. The band was scheduled to play Green Bay in 2022, but that tour was canceled.

Already confirmed headliners at the Amphitheater during Summerfest include: Kane Brown with Kameron Marlowe and Knightley (June 20), Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buckcherry (June 21), Tyler Childers with SG Goodman and Adeem The Artist. (June 28), Needtobreathe with Keith Urban and Alana Springsteen (June 29) and AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen and MXMToon (July 4).

Maroon 5 weren’t the only new headliner revealed for the big gig on Monday.

R&B artist and rapper Bryson Tiller will return to town after selling out the rave’s Eagles Ballroom last year. He will also preside over the BMO Pavilion on July 5.

Six other BMO Pavilion shows have already been announced for the festival: Brittany Howard with The War & Treaty (June 20), Goo Goo Dolls (June 22), Muna (June 27), REO Speedwagon (June 28), Mt. Joey (July 4) and Evan Cornejo (July 6).

Summerfest will run June 20 to 22, June 27 to 29, and July 4 to 6.

