Fresh hibiscus water with mint, recipe to make it during summer season

summer season closer than ever and to refresh yourself a bit and hydrate the body, a rich Hibiscus water with mint It’s the perfect choice to share with the family at mealtimes or enjoy a nice homemade beverage to take with you everywhere.
it drink It is very easy to prepare and the best part is that you can control and even remove the amount of added sugar (you can even use your favorite sweetener), so that you can keep it in your diet. Enjoy the drink as per your choice without breaking the bank and enjoy the rich complement. Of taste.
Follow this simple recipe to prepare a delicious dish drink Which will become your perfect weapon during this time summer seasonRest assured, it’s delicious. Fresh Hibiscus Water with Mint This would be the perfect time to welcome spring and start enjoying the exquisite preparations to the fullest.
Material
- 100 grams hibiscus flowers
- 8-10 mint leaves
- 2 liter water
- Sugar or sweetener as per taste (optional)
- ice as per taste
Favorite Brand:
People of your choice.
Preparation
- Wash and disinfect the hibiscus flowers as well as the mint leaves thoroughly, drain off the excess water and place both the ingredients in a small pot with one liter of water, let it boil for 10 minutes.
- After boiling, turn off the flame and leave it for 20 minutes at room temperature, strain the preparation and put it in a jar where you should also add the remaining water and add a little sugar or sweetener as per your choice. Needed ,
- Add ice as per taste for a deliciously refreshing drink or you can store it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
- Serve in your favorite glass, garnish with some mint leaves and enjoy the deliciously refreshing water.
nutritional information
- Calories: 69kcal
- Carbohydrates: 28 g
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 6 grams
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 4G
- Sodium: 0.0001mg
- total fat: 17 grams
- saturated fats: 0 grams