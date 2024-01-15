They search for a missing young man in Havana

The family of a young Cuban resident living in Guanabacoa, Havana, has been searching for him since Saturday morning. He left home to work and they never heard from him again.,

Several publications on social networks report that the young man, identified only by his first name, Kevin, 22 and father of a little girl, has been missing since the day beforeAround 10 or 11 in the morning.

your uncle Ezequiel Echeverría Issued an alert on Facebook: “PLEASE HELP!!!!!!! He is my nephew Kevin, he has been missing since yesterday the 17th around 10 or 11 am, please, anyone who sees him or knows anything , his wife’s cell phone is 56573691, if you can also help us by sharing the publication, they have a small child, or you can contact me on pv (private), this is my number 55147817.

Facebook screenshot/Ezequiel Echeverría

Many people including activists have joined the search for the young man on social networks. yamilka lafitaIs identified as Lara Crofts, who knows Kevin.

Lafita told that he works to distribute bread and left on his bicycle.Went to his master’s house in search of bread and heard nothing more from him, he never reached his master’s house,

Facebook Capture/Lara Crofts

“Jente is a noble and well-educated boy, who will never stop sleeping at his house, nor disappear at will. your cell phone is off“, showed. “The complaint was made to the police officers and he is not in any unit and not even in the hospitals.”

The activist – who is known for her charitable work with vulnerable people, especially children – reported that the young man lives with his wife, child and grandmother, and added that his mother, who is in the United States, “is not aware of such reports.” “Going crazy.”

Hundreds of Cubans have already shared the publication about this matter, which further escalates the matter There have been dozens of disappearances in Cuba in recent years And they move through social networks in the absence of a state channel to visualize matters.

This week they were completed Two months after the disappearance of 24 year old Carildi MarinWho is missing since the night of 14th December. That day, the young woman, who lived in Parraga in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality in Havana, went to a party in Cerro and her family never heard from her again.

An elderly mentally challenged woman is missing For a few days, in Sabanilla, Holguín province.

Another Cuban with mental problems and a resident of the municipality of Melena del Sur in the province of Mayabeque, He has been missing for more than two weeks,