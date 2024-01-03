From Bukele to Dina Boluarte: with how much approval do the region’s presidents start this 2024? , Peru Dina Boluaert | Nayib Bukele Savior Politics Approval Policy

in the basement. A recent publication by the Society of the Americas (AS) and the Council of the Americas (COA), published by Bloomberg, measured the popularity of several leaders. Latin America The President of Peru was placed at the end dina boluarteReceiving the lowest approval figure in the region with only 9%, surpassing other heads of state such as Guatemala, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia.

The opposite happened in El Salvador with recently re-elected Nayib Bukele, who has 88% approval according to the assessment, thus leading the graph published by the Society of the Americas.

He is followed by President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic with 69%, Mexico’s head of state Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 68%, and Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, who has faced a social crisis since coming to power but who is rated 67%. % approval received.

Also in line is Rodrigo Chaves from Costa Rica, with 61% approval, followed by Lula da Silva from Brazil with 54% popularity. Luis Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay, with 50%.

In ninth place is Argentina’s recently elected President Javier Meili, who faces a severe economic crisis inherited from previous governments, with 35% approval. Below him are Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua and Gabriel Boric from Chile, both with 33% approval.

Colombia’s Gustavo Petro is in 12th place with 28% approval. Meanwhile, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is in 14th place with 19% popularity, just above Guatemala’s Alejandro Giammattei with 18%. In last place is Peruvian President Dina Bolwarte, who got only 9% votes.

It should be remembered that the Peruvian leader came to power on December 7, 2022, after a failed coup attempt by Pedro Castillo.

