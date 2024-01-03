The Mayfair Witches announces additional cast for season 2

Production – BBC

The Mayfair Witches has announced the cast for its upcoming second season.

The AMC Network series stars The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, playing a young neurosurgeon who discovers she has supernatural abilities and is the heiress to a family of witches.

New additions for the show’s follow-up season include Hocus Pocus star Thora Birch, as well as Fatal Attraction’s Alyssa Jirrell and Big Sky’s Ted Levine (via TVLine).

Birch Gifford will play Mayfair, described as a “self-deprecating tarot card reader and wannabe-bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.”

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Jirrells will play series regular character Moira Mayfair, a “mind reader who holds her family and Lesher responsible for the death of her sister Tessa”, while Levin will play the role of “satanic” Julian Mayfair – Harry Hamlin’s character Cortlandt Mayfair. Will play the role of father.

Along with Daddario and Hamlin, returning series regulars include Jack Huston as Lesher and Tongai Chirisa as Cyprian Grieve.

The eight-part series, based on the best-selling trilogy of novels by Anne Rice, was acquired for BBC Two and iPlayer in November 2023.

The acquisition follows the success of another Rice adaptation, Interview with the Vampire.

Mark Johnson, executive producer of both shows, revealed during AMC’s TCA press tour last year that there are “ongoing conversations” about a possible crossover.

He said, “You’ll see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters and in terms of geography… I think it’s almost like an Easter egg. We want to tie the world together in a way that makes sense. “

“Of course, on one hand they’re completely different, but thematically and how Anne Rice deals with the character, we wanted to find a way to keep that flow across different shows.”

mayfair witches session 1 Available to stream on BBC iPlayer. There is no release date for Season 2 yet. Interview with the Vampire airs on AMC in the US and BBC Two in the UK.

