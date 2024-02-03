From psychology school to collaboration with Beyoncé: who is Mel Charlotte, the new juror of “Dancing with the Stars” on TF1?

The Canadian dancer and choreographer will be a juror for the dance competition’s 13th season, which begins February 16 on TF1 (and streaming on TF1+). She will be alongside Fauve Hautot, Jean-Marc Genreux and Chris Marx. We make presentations?

Maybe its name doesn’t mean anything to you. And yet, he is a star in his field. Mel Charlotte will be part of the jury for the 13th season of “Dancing with the Stars”, which begins February 16 on TF1 (and streaming on TF1+). Quebec dancer, choreographer and artistic director Avinashi will evaluate the candidates, along with Chris Marx, along with Jean-Marc Génreux and Fauve Houtot, who will be making their return.

“I will bring my good energy and my experience to the competition, as I have done a lot before entering the industry and working with artistes”, Mel Charlotte explained during the press presentation of this new season. If she develops kindness, she won’t be afraid to say what she thinks.

“I attach great importance not only to the competition, but also to the people. How can the candidates present themselves during the performance, but also on television?”, details a choreographer whose career commands respect. Born in Montreal to parents of Haitian descent, Mel Charlotte has always loved dancing. While watching the show “So You Think You Can Dance” she realized that she could make a living from her passion.

In 2010, she decided to discontinue her psychology studies – which she had started to please her parents – so that she could dedicate herself to her passion. She settled in New York, where she trained in dance. Specializing in hip-hop, she competes and performs in music shows. The Lion King,

He has collaborated with Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams

Choreographer for American television shows (“The Masked Singer”, “Lip Sync Battle”, “So You Think You Can Dance”), she also collaborates with many international artists such as Beyoncé, Cardi B, Puff Daddy and Pharrell Williams .

In a relationship for 20 years with her husband Stanley – who works as a coach specializing in athletic performance – Mel Charlotte is also the happy mother of little Matteo, 3.

We can’t wait to see what advice she gives to the twelve candidates who will try to become Billy Crawford’s successor. This year, audiences will discover the dance talents of James Denton, Christina Cordula, Coeur de Pirate, Natasha St-Pierre, Ines Reg, Black M, Adeline Toniuti, Keona, Roman Doduik, Dianne Lear, Caroline Margeridon and Nico Capone.