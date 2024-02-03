Ancelotti fed up with Xavi’s excuses and responds to Barcelona’s complaints about referee assistance to Real Madrid

2024-02-03

coach of real Madrid, carlo ancelotti, This Saturday he refused to respond to Barcelona’s complaints against the referee in the Spanish championship, maintaining that this debate “is not of professional level.”

President of barcelona, jon laportaAnd coach Xavi Hernandez strongly criticized the referee on Friday for allegedly helping the great rival. Javi assured that the league was “Completely adulterated” Due to the alleged influence of real MadridD in arbitration, while Laporta accused the white club of putting pressure on the referee through its television channel. “It’s a shame,” he said in an interview on Rac1 radio station. “I am a professional and as a professional, I do not want to stoop to this level out of respect for Spanish football.”, So don’t ask any more questions about this. I don’t want to go down, this is not a level for professionals,” declared Ancelotti when asked about the statements of his rivals this Saturday in the press conference before the league match against Atlético de Madrid.

Before the 23rd day of the Spanish Championship real Madrid leads the classification with 57 points, ten more than Atlético and Barcelona (third and fourth classified), who are also overtaken by Verona (second with 55 units). ancelotti The derby will face many defeats in defense, as the Brazilians already know. eder militao And Austrian David Alaba, we could join German Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a setback in last Thursday’s match against Getafe. ,Rudiger There has been a lot of improvement in this in recent times and we expect the same today also. We will evaluate it tomorrow and then take a decision. It is an injury to a muscle that is not so important, but we must evaluate it. This will happen in the call. And tomorrow I will decide whether I can play or not,” the coach announced.

