Fun yellow Starbucks cup. what you should Know

starbucks unveiled its new merchandise launch, which is a yellow glass where you can enjoy your favorite drink.

With this new glass, Starbucks completely abandons the year-end holidays, with the main objective being to present the merchandise of the year in the coming days. Day of love and friendship.

The marketing that this American coffee shop manages with the yellow cup is that you can start the year in a fun way, in addition to using it in meetings or simply sharing it with your favorite person.

Next we will tell you the price and some details of this fun. Yellow Starbucks cup.

yellow starbucks cup price

The yellow Starbucks cup costs 700 pesos and is on general sale to the public, so you don’t have to be a rewards customer.

The size of the glass is twenty, you can also put your favorite drink in it, whether cold or hot.

Release Date Barista Cup & Keychain February 14th Starbucks

Their TikTok account indicates that these products will be launched on January 29, celebrating the day of love and friendship.

What types of products are these?

In the video we can see that there are 5 glasses, 2 of them are brown and pink with pictures of hearts, while two thermoses are green with the same design and one is a medium green glass with a cream lid.

The mug is brown with pink hearts and the bearish key is a stuffed animal.

Other accessories that come in this line day of love and friendship This is a cap for your remover which is gray and pink with a heart.

cost of products

At present there are no prices of these items from 14th February.