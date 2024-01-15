G7 reaffirms its political, military and financial support for Ukraine and recalls Alexei Navalny

The G7 summit in Hiroshima on May 19, 2023 (file photo/Reuters)

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) confirmed this Saturday their “political, military and financial support” for Ukraine, as announced by the head of Italian diplomacy in the German city of Munich. Antonio Tajani.

United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and ItalyThe current president showed his commitment to Kyiv at a meeting of his foreign officials this Saturday. security conferenceIn which a minute’s silence was observed for the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

“We will continue to guarantee our political, military and financial support”Tajani spoke at a press conference after the meeting, in which he said Ukraine’s diplomacy chief participated in the meeting. Dmytro KulebaWho thanked the G7 for their support.

The Minister revealed that Italy, together with the European Bank for Construction and Development (BERS), has signed a financing of 200 million euros for a hydroelectric energy project in Ukraine, which shows our great support for this country, victim of unacceptable aggression. Is. ,

Kuleba, who wanted to thank “the Italian Presidency and all G7 partners for their steadfast support for Ukraine”., urging them to “proceed quickly with a decision regarding the seizure of frozen Russian assets and their use for the recovery and defense of Ukraine.” “Russia must pay.”

He revealed that his counterparts “reaffirmed that additional military assistance is being provided to Ukraine and that the G7 is committed to providing Ukrainian defenders on the front lines with whatever they need. In this sense, we are providing artillery shelling- Pay special attention to ammunition and air defense,” he noted on his social networks.

“I also suggested ways for the G7 countries to respond to the murder of Alexei Navalny”He added.

The late Russian opposition leader was remembered at the meeting this Saturday, when at the beginning of the meeting Tajani told his colleagues that before starting the meeting – the first of the group chaired by Italy – they should remain silent out of respect for the dissidents this Friday. Died in jail.

“For his ideas and his fight for freedom and corruption in Russia, Navalny was put to death. “Russia must provide an explanation over his death and end its unacceptable repression of political dissent.”said Tajani, who is also vice president of the Italian government.

“We do not know what the causes of death were” of the Russian dissident, “a man who has dedicated his life to the defense of freedom and democracy” who was “detained in an authentic Gulag under such conditions of detention as could be expected.” “We don’t recognize”, he added.

