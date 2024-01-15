Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, discreet couple in London to promote “Dune 2”

They created the event this Thursday, February 15th. Currently on a promotional tour for the upcoming release of “Dune: Part Two” — scheduled for release in theaters on February 28 — the cast of the blockbuster met up in London for a very remarkable preview. It’s really hard to miss Zendaya’s sculptural looks created by vintage Mugler, or the highly scrutinized looks of Léa Seydoux, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler, who complete the cast. In addition to his appearance in front of the photocall photographers, the latter also attracted attention a few hours later. And for good reason.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in London

After attending the English premiere, Austin Butler went to the “Dune: Part Two” party and on this occasion, he was not alone. The one who shared his life for almost two years, Kaia Gerber, was with him. Hand in hand, the actor and Cindy Crawford’s daughter were photographed on the streets of London as they left the party. A rare public appearance that confirms the love is still there.

As a reminder, after months of rumors, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their first official appearance together in March 2022. Two months later, they appeared together at the traditional Met Gala in New York, then caused a sensation on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival during the rise of the biopic “Elvis” in May 2022. Since then, the two stars have been regularly photographed together, which hasn’t upset fans.